Raising 900,000$ for Metric App ft. Meenah Tariq & Omar Parvez ​

In conversation with tonight’s guests, Meenah Tariq and Omar Parvez Khan. What are they working on right now? What role does accounting play in a business? Why do we disregard the need of employing an accountant? What kind of change do they intend to make? Bookkeeping vs. accounting? What is the function of their app? Does it fetch data from other sources? How did she come up with the idea for this? Is this simple enough for everyone to use? How much does the app cost? Helping the business ecosystem and Data privacy. What are Metric App's vision and mission? Is it possible to simplify the system even more? Is it possible to connect it to banks in the future? Are they using any gamification tactics? How do they see the startup ecosystem of 2022? What would it take for Pakistan to succeed in 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guests: Meenah Tariq and Omar Parvez Khan

00:52 What are they working on right now?

01:44 What role does accounting play in a business?

07:42 Why do we disregard the need of employing an accountant?

08:13 What kind of change do they intend to make?

09:04 Bookkeeping vs. accounting

11:23 What is the function of their app?

14:47 Does it fetch data from other sources?

20:27 How did she come up with the idea for this?

21:50 Is this simple enough for everyone to use?

26:29 How much does the app cost?

27:46 Helping the business ecosystem

31:50 Data Privacy

33:06 What are Metric App's vision and mission?

37:58 Is it possible to connect it to banks in the future?

42:44 Are they using any gamification tactics?

46:36 How do they see the startup ecosystem of 2022?

53:35 How will they deal with inflation and changing markets in the long run?

1:03:32 What would it take for Pakistan to succeed in 2050?