Raising $1,000,000 For EzBike Ft. Mohammad Hadi ​

In conversation with tonight’s guest, Mohammad Hadi. What has his journey been like? How was education in Islamabad at the time? What was it like in Islamabad in the 1990s? Going away from home for college and growing up in two separate sets of cultures. What was his academic experience like in England? Why Business and Economics? Was he a good student? How were his 15 years in Credit Suisse? Is investment banking in America like in the movies? What is the work culture in America? The importance of being driven? Why did he choose to leave Credit Suisse? Has the family adapted to the culture? Investment banking Vs. Private banking. What really happens in Wall Street? Can a gold rush begin in Pakistan? What can help support that shift? Will change accelerate at a faster rate? Starting Roamer and was it profitable? How did covid impact them and what did they do? How did Covid lead to launching Ezbike? What are their present locations and plans for expansion? All you need to know about it? How are they starting their own assembly unit and consumer products? Why should a customer buy this? Is this a subscription model? How are they reducing air pollution through this? How will they deal with theft? Are all batteries imported? How far can the EzBike go? What did they raise and what’s their vision? Will they ever expand to four-wheelers? Custom duty? What are their plans for the future? At what point can lithium-ion be indigenized? What are their plans for the consumer? How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00

Tonight’s guest: Mohammad Hadi

00:32 Hadi’s Journey!

01:14 How was education in Islamabad at the time?

02:07 What was it like in Islamabad in the 1990s?

04:15 Going away from home for college

05:50 Growing up in two separate sets of culture

09:07 Why Business and Economics?

09:57 Was he a good student?

10:31 What was his academic experience like in England?

11:48 Post-graduation

12:30 What was the first job he had?

14:25 Fifteen years in Credit Suisse

15:20 Is investment banking in America like in the movies?

15:47 The work culture in America

17:42 The importance of being driven?

18:19 Why did he choose to leave Credit Suisse?

20:17 Hadi’s family

20:48 Why did he move to Dubai?

21:06 How did it feel to be away from family for work?

21:53 Has the family adapted to the culture?

23:23 Investment banking Vs. Private banking

24:17 What really happens on Wall Street?

27:01 Can a gold rush begin in Pakistan?

29:20 What can help support that shift?

31:59 Will change accelerate at a faster rate?

33:23 Starting Roamer

36:51 Was it profitable?

37:27 How did Covid lead to launching Ezbike?

18:33 Capital Investment and cost

42:00 The idea behind EzBike?

42:27 What are their present locations and plans for expansion?

42:45 All you need to know about it

46:01 Starting own assembly unit and consumer products

47:07 Why should a customer buy this?

49:03 Is this a subscription model?

50:35 Will the new scooters be any different?

51:36 How are they reducing air pollution through this?

52:23 How will they deal with theft?

55:31 The bike's battery

56:50 How far can the EzBike go?

58:11 What did they raise?

59:07 What’s their vision?

1:01:48 Will they ever expand to four-wheelers?

1:04:30 Custom duty and what to expect?

1:07:45 What are their plans for the future?

1:08:19 At what point can lithium-ion be indigenized?

1:09:28 What are their plans for the consumer?

1:11:00

How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?