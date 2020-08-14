/ Register

Raise the flag today with the Pakistan Navy's special Independence Day song

Discussion in 'Pakistan Navy' started by Morpheus, Aug 14, 2020 at 3:08 PM.

    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Raise the flag today with the Pakistan Navy's special Independence Day song
    BR Web Desk 14 Aug 2020

    The Pakistan Navy has released a brand new track to commemorate the nation's 73rd Independence Day, showcasing the naval warfare branch's readiness and equipment in a music video.

    The song, titled 'Parcham Pakistan Ka', "expresses the glory, radiant colors and deep love for our country. The determination to uphold the flag is also shown with sense of pride and patriotism."

    Watch it here:



    https://www.brecorder.com/news/4001...-pakistan-navys-special-independence-day-song
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    It's okay.

    The navy looks more like a underfunded Coastal Navy instead of a proper Navy with a handful of ships and helicopters in its inventory. Still a long way to go I guess.
     
