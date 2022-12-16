What's new

Raisa Andriana vs Black Pink

Raisa Andriana, Indonesian female singer, and Black Pink will have concert in Indonesia biggest stadium, GBK Stadium, in different time. Raisa concert will be held in February 2023 and Black Pink concert will be held in March 2023.

We would like to see which one has better sales and better performance. So far Raisa Concert for Festival (standing crowd in the large GBK football field) has been sold out.

Raisa this year has also performed in Jakarta Tennis Indoor Stadium


Some of Raisa international performance

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Concert 2022

Singapore Concert 2017


Lead singer in Disney song

 
GBK Stadium

1671226423663.png



The concert previously should be held in 2020, but canceled due to Covid 19 Pandemic

1671226580508.png
 
Raisa Andriana refuses to have carrier outside Indonesia like some Indonesian singers do, nevertheless in Far East region she is quite well-known singer.

Raisa Andriana interviewed by Korean TV

 
Indonesia's Creative Economy 3rd Largest in GDP Terms: Sandiaga Uno

20 April 2021 05:56 WIB


1671229169467.png

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno inaugurates the country's first culinary business school founded by Foodizz on Saturday (10/4).

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Indonesia’s creative economy industry has been ranked the third largest in the world in terms of its contribution to the national gross domestic product (GDP), Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, said.

"So, we must be proud that Indonesia is ranked third in terms of creative economy (industry's) contribution to the GDP," he said during a webinar at the conference of 500k new exporters, originating from Jakarta on Monday.

The United States is currently ranked first with its Hollywood film industry, followed by South Korea with its K-Pop industry, he added.

Fashion has so far remained the creative economy sub-sector with the highest contribution to Indonesia’s GDP of US$9 billion, the minister informed. Meanwhile, the handicrafts industry contributes US$4.9 billion and the culinary industry US$1 billion to the GDP, he added.

The culinary industry's contribution to the GDP is relatively low, Uno observed. As a matter of fact, Indonesia has a variety of national foods, including rendang, the scrumptious meat dish from West Sumatra, crowned the Best Food in CNN's World's 50 Best Foods, he noted.

"In fact, rendang is number one in the world as the most popular food, and so is fried rice. Why don't we increase the export of culinary products? At least, it must be raised five times to catch up with fashion and handicrafts, which are growing significantly," he said.

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative economy is running a program to provide incentives to creative economic players in order to help them penetrate export markets, he added.

