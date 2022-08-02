Rains likely to quell heat in Bangladesh The weather department has predicted monsoon showers at many places across the country in next 24 hours

The weather department has predicted monsoon showers at many places across the country in next 24 hoursPedestrians enjoying the rain at Dhaka roadsUNBAugust 2, 2022 4:19 PMExpect some respite from the scorching heat and frustrating humidity, as the weather department has predicted monsoon showers at many places across the country in 24 hours.“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its forecast.Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.The Met office recorded the highest 113mm rainfall in Mymensingh district in 24 hours till 6am on Tuesday.The mercury reached 35.7°C – the highest – in Khulna, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5°C in Mymensingh.Meanwhile, the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal to Assam across the central parts of Bangladesh.Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate elsewhere over the North Bay, as per the bulletin.