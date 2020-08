Rain on 25th august in Karachi - AreaWise situation.

Rafi said: And when they do intervene, you are the first to swear at them Click to expand...

lols they have been part of political setup since day 0 and they have done more damage to our country our land than any political party!!its not just about Khi anymore if about Pakistan and you have to be on streets meet people from different walks of life to understand the frustration sitting inside high castles it easy to talk shit ridicult the plight of people neglect them as street animals but trust me when people will rise i fear they will demand freedom not just from ppp but from this whole bs system cause people had enough their lifes property their businesses destroyed they are fked not just by ppp but by evil nexus of judiciary politicians and fauji inc!!so fk the system and boot lickers!