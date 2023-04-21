Rain brings relief for Dhaka after scorching heat

The rain started after 5pm in various parts of the capital, accompanied by drizzle ​

Tribune DeskPublished: April 21, 2023 5:07 AM | Last updated: April 21, 2023 5:56 AMFinally, Dhaka city has experienced much-awaited rain after weeks of a severe heatwave.The rainfall has calmed the city dwellers from the excessive heat they have been grappling with over the last couple of days.Before noon on Friday, the sky of the capital started to become cloudy. Later, drizzle started coming in the heart of the capital in the afternoon. This is much desired after two long weeks of intense heat.For the past two weeks, public life has been disrupted due to severe heat waves in various parts of the country including the capital Dhaka. This time the temperature has broken the record of previous years.The storm started after 5pm in various parts of the capital, accompanied by drizzle.Although the amount of rain is not much, the temperature starts to feel a little cooler.The Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that day temperature may fall by 1°C-3°C and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.The Met office also predicted rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind, over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions, with hail at isolated places in the next 24 hours, commencing at 9am.