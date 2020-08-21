/ Register

  • Friday, August 21, 2020

Rain again in karachi

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by AZ1, Aug 21, 2020 at 5:49 PM.

  1. Aug 21, 2020 at 5:49 PM #1
    AZ1

    AZ1 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,659
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 5,321 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan




     
  2. Aug 21, 2020 at 5:50 PM #2
    AZ1

    AZ1 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,659
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 5,321 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
    Last edited: Aug 21, 2020 at 5:57 PM
  3. Aug 21, 2020 at 5:51 PM #3
    Brass Knuckles

    Brass Knuckles SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,429
    Joined:
    Mar 7, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,364 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Barish Mubarak ho mausam acha hogya hoga
     
  4. Aug 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM #4
    AZ1

    AZ1 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,659
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 5,321 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
  5. Aug 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM #5
    AZ1

    AZ1 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,659
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 5,321 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan


     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 21, 2020 at 5:54 PM #6
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    53,788
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +21 / 44,216 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    Ya Allah isko Rehmat ka sabab bana.

    Amen
     
  7. Aug 21, 2020 at 5:59 PM #7
    PaklovesTurkiye

    PaklovesTurkiye SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,226
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +9 / 15,268 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    The thing is those people who have hearts for Karachi have been made powerless...

    This was the same Karachi which was leaping frogs the development, leaving other cities way behind, in Musharraf era and now, look at it.

    if we doesn't lose hope, we will win this city again. The city of our dreams. No other city like Karachi if she gets properly developed.

    People recognize you in the world by your port cities...

    I don't know much about Chinese cities but I know about Shanghai. I don't know much about American cities but I know about New York.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 21 (Users: 3, Guests: 17)
  1. Sound Barrier