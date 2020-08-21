Rain again in karachi

Separate names with a comma.
Barish Mubarak ho mausam acha hogya hoga
Ya Allah isko Rehmat ka sabab bana.
Amen
The thing is those people who have hearts for Karachi have been made powerless...
This was the same Karachi which was leaping frogs the development, leaving other cities way behind, in Musharraf era and now, look at it.
if we doesn't lose hope, we will win this city again. The city of our dreams. No other city like Karachi if she gets properly developed.
People recognize you in the world by your port cities...
I don't know much about Chinese cities but I know about Shanghai. I don't know much about American cities but I know about New York.