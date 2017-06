Railways to purchase 20 locomotives from GE



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways and General Electric (GE) on Wednesday signed a contract for the purchase of 20 lighter weight locomotives that will help the railways in the transportation of passengers and goods across the country’s mountainous northern terrain.



The new agreement complemented a previous deal for 55 GE locomotives, the first of which has joined the fleet of Pakistan Railways early this year.



The new agreement renewed the railways’ successful relationship with GE for more than three decades, and it builds upon the commitment to further develop the railway infrastructure in the country.



These 2,000 horsepower locomotives are designed to better maneuver difficult access roads. The AC/DC compatible locomotives enable the unique tractive effort necessary to operate in the country’s northern most landscape.



The locomotives can serve both freight and passenger cargo, and will primarily be used to move between Karachi and Lahore, and later on to Peshawar and Quetta. They would be dedicated to oil and coal supply while small businessmen of Faisalabad and Multan would also be accommodated by running one goods train each from these stations.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Railways Minister Saad Rafiq said Pakistan Railways was modernising its system with the help of world renowned companies like GE transportation through transparent bidding.



Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2017

