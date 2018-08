Railways official refuses to work with ‘ill-mannered’ Sheikh Rasheed

AUGUST 26, 2018ISLAMABAD: Railways Chief Commercial Manager Mohammad Hanif Gul criticised newly-appointed minister Sheikh Rasheed saying that he would not want to work under an ‘ill-mannered’ and ‘non-professional’ person as the AML leader.In a letter written to Railways Ministry chairman, Hanif Gul requested a leave of 730 days since he would not want to work under the new minister due to his ‘ill-mannered’ and ‘non-professional’ behaviour.“As a honourable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for me to work under Sheikh Rasheed. The minister is fully entitled to work with a team that shares his vision,” Gul said, pointing out at visionary differences too.Earlier this week, Rasheed had slammed ministry staffers after some of details of a meeting were ‘leaked’. The minister warned the railway workers to not share any information regarding the meetings.