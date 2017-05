5 Billion USD Dollars = 2,000 Brand new Locomotives



Railways is 100% revived​

After a 1 time boost in Locomotives , the platforms and stations can be revived provincially by provincial budgets

We have labourers that can clean , install tiles or refurnish the stations.

A train GPS system might have to get purchased that tracks location of trains by GPS so accidents can be prevented may cost 20 million USD to 30 million USD



With out Locomotives the INFRASTRUCTURE investment = USELESS only contractors making $$$$$$$$$$$$$$

GET LOCOMOTIVES WORRY ABOUT TRACKS LATER