Railways Minister's Big Announcement About India's First Hydrogen Train

Railways Minister announced that hydrogen train will come by December 2023 and the train will be designed and manufactured in India, under the 'Make in India'
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a provision of Rs 2.41 lakh crore for the Railways in the Budget 2023-24. The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw has expressed happiness over the budget allocated to the railways. Addressing a press conference, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a hydrogen train is on the cards and will come by December 2023. Importantly, the train will be designed and manufactured in India itself, under the 'Make in India' scheme, creating thousands of jobs. The special feature of the hydrogen train is that the train will use a hydrogen fuel cell that emits no carbon dioxide, eventually resulting in zero carbon emission.
First hydrogen train to run on heritage circuitThe Railways Minister told ANI, "First, the train will run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla and later it will be expanded to other places too. Apart from this, the budget will be used for improvements in Indian Railways and fulfill the aspirations of passengers."
The introduction of hydrogen trains in India is considered to be a revolution in the Indian Railways and will also contribute positively to India's effort to control climate change. The Railways Minister also added, "Under 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme, 1275 stations are being re-developed and production of Vande Bharat trains will be revamped.
According to the experts, rails using hydrogen as a fuel are called hydrail, which describes all forms of rail vehicles. Hydrails use the chemical energy of hydrogen for propulsion, either by burning hydrogen in a hydrogen internal combustion engine or by reacting hydrogen with oxygen in a fuel cell to run electric motors.
