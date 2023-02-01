What's new

Railways Minister's Big Announcement About India's First Hydrogen Train

Railways Minister announced that hydrogen train will come by December 2023 and the train will be designed and manufactured in India, under the 'Make in India'​


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a provision of Rs 2.41 lakh crore for the Railways in the Budget 2023-24. The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw has expressed happiness over the budget allocated to the railways. Addressing a press conference, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a hydrogen train is on the cards and will come by December 2023. Importantly, the train will be designed and manufactured in India itself, under the 'Make in India' scheme, creating thousands of jobs. The special feature of the hydrogen train is that the train will use a hydrogen fuel cell that emits no carbon dioxide, eventually resulting in zero carbon emission.


First hydrogen train to run on heritage circuit​

The Railways Minister told ANI, "First, the train will run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla and later it will be expanded to other places too. Apart from this, the budget will be used for improvements in Indian Railways and fulfill the aspirations of passengers."

The introduction of hydrogen trains in India is considered to be a revolution in the Indian Railways and will also contribute positively to India's effort to control climate change. The Railways Minister also added, "Under 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme, 1275 stations are being re-developed and production of Vande Bharat trains will be revamped.

According to the experts, rails using hydrogen as a fuel are called hydrail, which describes all forms of rail vehicles. Hydrails use the chemical energy of hydrogen for propulsion, either by burning hydrogen in a hydrogen internal combustion engine or by reacting hydrogen with oxygen in a fuel cell to run electric motors.

Railways Minister announced that hydrogen train will come by December 2023 and the train will be designed and manufactured in India, under the 'Make in India'
Hydrogen is a very volatile fuel. Hydrogen powered trains will explode into giant fireballs when it derails or collides with another train, which they certainly will with alarming frequency.


India train crash: More than 200 dead after Odisha incident

16 minutes ago

Footage showed rescuers trying to free victims from the wreckage

At least 207 people are now known to have been killed and 900 injured in a multiple train collision in India's eastern Odisha state, officials say.

More than 200 ambulances were sent to the scene in Balasore district, says Odisha's chief secretary Pradeep Jena.
One passenger train is thought to have derailed before being struck by another on the adjacent track late on Friday.
It is India's worst train crash this century. Officials say the death toll is expected to rise further.

Indian Railways said the two services involved were the Coromandel Express and the Howrah Superfast Express.
Sudhanshu Sarangi, the director general of the fire department in Odisha, said that 207 bodies had been recovered so far.
Mr Jena said earlier that more than 100 additional doctors had been mobilised.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was distressed by the incident and his thoughts were with the bereaved families.
"Rescue ops are under way at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah labelled the incident "deeply agonising".

One male survivor said that "10 to 15 people fell on me when the accident happened and everything went haywire. I was at the bottom of the pile.

"I got hurt in my hand and also the back of my neck. When I came out of the train bogie, I saw someone had lost their hand, someone had lost their leg, while someone's face was distorted," the survivor told India's ANI news agency.
It is believed that several carriages from the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed at about 19:00 local time (13:30 GMT), with some of them ending up on the opposite track.

Another train - the Howrah Superfast Express travelling from Yesvantpur to Howrah - is then thought to have hit the overturned carriages.

Indian officials said that a goods train - which was stationary at the site - was also involved in the incident. They provided no further details.

Some surviving passengers were seen rushing in to help rescue those trapped in the wreckage. Local bus companies were also helping to transport wounded passengers.

India has one of the largest train networks in the world and accidents are common, despite successive governments investing hundreds of millions of dollars to improve the infrastructure, says BBC South Asia regional editor Anbarasan Ethirajan.

India's worst train disaster was in 1981, when an overcrowded passenger train was blown off the tracks and into a river during a cyclone in Bihar state, killing at least 800 people.

