Traveling by train is part of my life.

I do 5-8 trips every year.



I know what I been through under PPP and what I saw.

And I saw the desperate efforts and revival under The nooni minister.



I can proudly say, that he did all he could in shortest amount of time.

So now, my only hope is this fatty to move forward and continue the legacy of revival.

and finally bring in more rakes.

Click to expand...