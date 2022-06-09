What's new

Railway to run special mango train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route from June 13

Railway to run special mango train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route from on June 13

A 'special mango train' will operate on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route from June 13 to transport mangoes at lower cost, said authority on Wednesday. The special train will start its journey from Rahanpur railway station in the afternoon on June 13, said Rajshahi Railway (West) General Manager Asim...
Railway to run special mango train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route from June 13
Published: June 08, 2022 18:52:40 | Updated: June 09, 2022 08:49:23
Railway to run special mango train from on June 13


A ‘special mango train’ will operate on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route from June 13 to transport mangoes at lower cost, said authority on Wednesday.

The special train will start its journey from Rahanpur railway station in the afternoon on June 13, said Rajshahi Railway (West) General Manager Asim Kumar Talukder.

The first Mango Special Train was inaugurated on 5 June, 2020 to transport mangoes from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka, reports UNB. The train, which ran till July 21 of that year, transported 167 metric tonnes (MTs) of mangoes. Bangladesh Railway earned revenue of Tk 0.21 million.

The train was launched for the second time on May 27 last year and it transported 236 MTs of mangoes till July 16. The revenue was Tk 1.34 million.

Chapainawabganj Railway Assistant Station Master Obaidullah said the cost of mango transportation this year has not been fixed yet. However, the train has been transporting mangoes at the rate of Tk 1.31 per kg for the last two years.

The train having the capacity of carrying 150 tonnes in its five wagons will depart Chapainawabganj for Dhaka via Rajshahi every day. The train will have stoppage for loading mangoes at 14 stations on the Chapainawabganj-Dhaka rail route.
 

