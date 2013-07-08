What's new

Rail minister dies as COVID-19 continues to hit India

Rail minister dies as COVID-19 continues to hit India
- Junior minister for railways dies of COVID-19 as total cases jump to 5.7M
Shuriah Niazi |24.09.2020


NEW DELHI, India


India's junior minister for railways died on Wednesday due to COVID-19 as the virus keeps battering India.

Suresh Angadi was admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. His condition deteriorated suddenly on Monday.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally crossed 5.7 million on Thursday, with 86,508 cases registered in the last 24 hours, said Health Ministry data.

The death toll in the country also rose to 91,149 from 90,020 in a day, said the ministry.

The data showed for the sixth consecutive day, the number of recoveries in the country surpassed the number of fresh cases. Over 87,374 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

India has the second-largest coronavirus cases in the world after the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday talked to chief ministers of seven states and exhorted them to assess the efficacy of local lockdowns of one to two days in controlling the spread of the virus.

“The country needs to not only keep fighting the virus, but also move ahead boldly on the economic front,” said Modi.

India's economy contracted by nearly a quarter from April to June, when the country went into a complete lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The country's gross domestic product shrank a record 23.9% in comparison to last year.

Rail minister dies as COVID-19 continues to hit India

- Junior minister for railways dies of COVID-19 as total cases jump to 5.7M
Top N-scientist Sekhar Basu dies of Covid
Surendra Singh & Yogita Rao / TNN / Sep 25, 2020, 02:38 IST\

Eminent nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu died of Covid-19 in a Kolkata hospital early Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a career that saw him championing major research and development programmes as a former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy.

Basu, who turned 68 just three days ago, had been hospitalised on September 15 with low oxygen saturation and kidney complications.

PM Narendra Modi led the flood of tributes to the scientist. “I join the atomic energy fraternity in grieving the passing away of Dr Sekhar Basu, a renowned nuclear scientist who played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering,” he tweeted.

Conferred the Padma Shri in 2014 for his sterling contributions to India’s atomic energy programme, Basu had spearheaded the development of the highly complex reactor for the country’s first nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant. He continued to guide the nuclear propulsion programme for seagoing versions.


Basu had also been involved in the design, development, construction and operation of nuclear recycle plants at Tarapur and Kalpakkam, involving reprocessing and nuclear waste management.

Speaking to TOI, former AEC chairman and veteran nuclear scientist Anil Kakodkar said, “Losing him at such an early age is very tragic. He was much younger than all of us (former chairmen). He was a doer, demonstrating his ability to handle difficult and large projectssuccessfully. He did excellent work in the nuclear submarine reactor and nuclear recycle programmes. In fact, the country is performing well in these areas due to his rich contributions.”

Born on September 20, 1952, Basu did his schooling at Kolkata’s Ballygunge Government School and graduated in mechanical engineering from Mumbai’s Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute in 1974. After completing a year’s training in nuclear science and engineering at BARC, he joined its reactor engineering division in 1975.

“He was an extremely competent technologist, with an ability to integrate multi-disciplinary activities and develop multiple state of the art technology systems. One of the last projects in which he had taken keen interest was to develop cyclotron technology for medical isotope production,” said a statement issued by the DAE.

Post-retirement, Basu would shuttle between Mumbai and Kolkata to fulfil mentorship roles in various projects. He is survived by his wife, mother and New Zealand-based son.

Top N-scientist Sekhar Basu dies of Covid

Eminent nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu died of Covid-19 in a Kolkata hospital early Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a career that saw him champi
