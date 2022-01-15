What's new

Rail cargo looters pilfering international packages in LA. US

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,945
-5
84,333
Country
China
Location
China
Rail cargo looters pilfering international packages in LA. US
A growing gang of cargo looters are snatching packages from trains in Los Angeles. At least one major freight company says theft is so bad, their trains might bypass the city altogether.

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom