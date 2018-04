accusing him of being “hollow” and speaking “lies” while being silent on pressing issues concerning the judiciary, women, Dalits, youth, farmers besides corruption

“Four years of Modi government have given unemployment, BJP MLAs committed atrocities on women, informal sector was destroyed, Modi could not stand up to China,”

India had been turned into a land of falsehood, hatred, anger and violence since Modi became the prime minister.

Constitutional institutions are being insulted,

Rahul accused the prime minister of being silent over Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s alleged sale of shares held in a privately-held company at nearly 1,000 times the face value.

“Goyal becomes a minister and does not declare his company. Later he sells it for Rs480mn to a power company. It is the first time a power minister has sold his company to a power company and Modi does not speak a word,” Rahul said.

Fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi has taken away Rs300bn of people’s money and fled to London but “did the chowkidar say a word about Nirav Modi”,

Citing Modi’s visit to China for an informal summit, he said: “China’s Army is entrenched in Doklam, they are making helipads, extending airways and India’s prime minister held discussions without an agenda. What does this mean?”

“China creates 50,000 jobs in 24 hours while India generates 450. The youth look towards Modi and say that he is hollow. His words are empty. He only speaks lies,”

Modi government was willing to waive Rs2.5tn worth of loans of a few industrialists

Noting Dalits and minorities were facing attack and Modi “does not speak a word”,