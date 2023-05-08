What's new

Rahul Gandhi only Leader emerged to highlight Common people's issues more than politics

Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
15,757
-8
6,341
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
How leader should be leader should interact directly with people not sitting in big houses and take decisions from advisors I see Rahul a complete leader who even in opposition not crying for power and giving importance to any political scoring he just went interested with common man woman on streets you can buy people for rallies but affaction and love could not be bought by interaction with people in daily life matters he thinks these people will bring him in power no matter how fast modi tries this is the way government should be done and run any leader main goal in govt or in opposition to stand with common man and it's problems not crying day and day out about your own problems leaders are those who are not in power and take streets with people in daily life


Imran Khan has ne manifesto nor any other politions I heard who speaks his vision and focus on important job to serve the people no matter who is against you power Ka sarcasm ha wam ha awam




www.youtube.com

Public Meeting | Anekal, Karnataka

Public Meeting | Anekal, Karnataka #rahulgandhi, #राहुल_गांधी, #rahulgandhispeech, #CongressBaralidePragatiTaralide Declaration:The IP of this video belongs ...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan’s Political Culture Is In Shambles
Replies
13
Views
307
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
GamoAccu
Rahul Gandhi: India's Congress leader sentenced to jail for Modi 'thieves' remark
Replies
1
Views
227
RealDeal
RealDeal
NagaBaba
In poll-bound Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi halts speech during azaan
2
Replies
16
Views
361
NagaBaba
NagaBaba
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Some individuals are doing politics’, Bilawal takes jibe at judiciary
Replies
2
Views
163
tman786
T
HAIDER
United States to side with democracy and not with the leaders more pliable to Washington.
Replies
0
Views
166
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom