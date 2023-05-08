Rahul Gandhi only Leader emerged to highlight Common people's issues more than politics

Public Meeting | Anekal, Karnataka Public Meeting | Anekal, Karnataka #rahulgandhi, #राहुल_गांधी, #rahulgandhispeech, #CongressBaralidePragatiTaralide Declaration:The IP of this video belongs ...

How leader should be leader should interact directly with people not sitting in big houses and take decisions from advisors I see Rahul a complete leader who even in opposition not crying for power and giving importance to any political scoring he just went interested with common man woman on streets you can buy people for rallies but affaction and love could not be bought by interaction with people in daily life matters he thinks these people will bring him in power no matter how fast modi tries this is the way government should be done and run any leader main goal in govt or in opposition to stand with common man and it's problems not crying day and day out about your own problems leaders are those who are not in power and take streets with people in daily lifeImran Khan has ne manifesto nor any other politions I heard who speaks his vision and focus on important job to serve the people no matter who is against you power Ka sarcasm ha wam ha awam