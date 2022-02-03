What's new

Rahul Gandhi: Modi Govt’s Foreign Policy Mistakes Brought China & Pakistan Together

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
crankthatskunk said:
It seems that Rahul Gandhi is thinking straight and can see the impending danger facing India after fatal mistakes by Modi.

Rahul Gandhi = Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The way people take seriously Bilawal statement in Pakistan, even value give By Indian to Rahul's statement in India.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
Yes, Rahul stating the obvious, but that is not Modi's greatest mistake. Modi's greatest mistake was alienating the Muslims and Sikhs and other minorities and increasing the crack in the federation that is so deep and spreading so that when the federation crashes it will hurt a lot of people.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
Raj-Hindustani said:
Rahul Gandhi = Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The way people take seriously Bilawal statement in Pakistan, even value give By Indian to Rahul's statement in India.
Well at least yours don't look like a tranny -- I'm sure the Indians would value his statements more.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Sep 23, 2016
crankthatskunk said:
It seems that Rahul Gandhi is thinking straight and can see the impending danger facing India after fatal mistakes by Modi.

wrong rahuli ol' boy, ol' chap. Pakistan and China have ALWAYS been close together. We were just keeping it quiet on the down low while waiting for you monkeys to show your true colors so that we can show our true colors. if you think that China bought your shit little congressi game of Chini hindi bhai bhai for even a minute, then I'd love to sell you some beach front property in your bihar state! :lol:
 
