Rahul Gandhi given 2 year prison sentence for Defamation of PM Modi

Aug 12, 2021
Will be quashed in supreme court anyways. Wastage of tax payers money on this drama when there are thousands of people who are really in need of justice.
 
I

iamnobody

Feb 28, 2023
India
Modi isn't stupid.

He knows that sending Rahul to jail will only make the Congress more popular.

Rahul already got bail within few minutes.

Rahul Gandhi gets bail; 2-yr sentence for '…all thieves Modi' remark suspended for 30 days

Rahul Gandhi was present at the Surat court on Thursday as the court convicted him in a defamation case dating back to 2019. In a rally in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi made a comment about ‘Modi surname and thieves’.
@RV

@RV

Oct 7, 2014
This heading and information isn't correct. In a political statement, Rahul Gandhi said and I am quoting his exact statement:
“Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi..how come they all have Modi as common surname? How come all the thieves have Modi as common surname?”
So the case was by an MLA who has a Modi surname for a case which can be titled as "Modi Surname defamation case" where Rahul Gandhi in essense insulted a whole lot of people having Modi surname.
Narendra Modi isn't the petitioner or directly involved with the case.
 
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
What happened to freedom of speech? Modi isn't some Bhagwan as per Indian standards that he can't be disrespected when he does this to others all the time.
 

