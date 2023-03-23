Rahul Gandhi given 2 year prison sentence for Defamation of PM Modi

This heading and information isn't correct. In a political statement, Rahul Gandhi said and I am quoting his exact statement:

“Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi..how come they all have Modi as common surname? How come all the thieves have Modi as common surname?”

So the case was by an MLA who has a Modi surname for a case which can be titled as "Modi Surname defamation case" where Rahul Gandhi in essense insulted a whole lot of people having Modi surname.

Narendra Modi isn't the petitioner or directly involved with the case.