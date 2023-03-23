Rahul Gandhi given 2 year prison sentence for Defamation of PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years for defamation of Indian PM Modi
An Indian court has found opposition leader Rahul Gandhi guilty of defamation over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname
Except he can challenge it in court.And there we were thinking we'd run the race to be the biggest banana republic in the region.
Idhr to vigo hi ati hai.
And there we were thinking we'd run the race to be the biggest banana republic in the region.