Rahul Gandhi Declared Disqualified As A Member Of Lok Sabha Following His Conviction In Defamation Case

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi was today disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. A notification in this regard was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat today. Gandhi is an MP from Kerala's Wayanad district.

The disqualification is in terms of Article 110 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

https://www.livelaw.in/top-stories/breaking-rahul-gandhi-declared-disqualified-as-a-member-of-lok-sabha-following-his-conviction-in-defamation-case-224658

www.ndtv.com

Rahul Gandhi No Longer An MP After Jail Sentence In 'Modi Surname' Case

In a huge setback for the Congress party, its former president Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha because of his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

:enjoy: :jester:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638910710725103616

ramadan kareem to you too, Raul

khud hi halaal ho gya :laugh:
 
I read the news about the his conviction in the defamation case.

Really? Why would modi jee need to resort to such petty revenge tactics?
And 2 year jail term for defamation? I thought there was just a fine for that stuff.
 
I read the news about the his conviction in the defamation case.

Really? Why would modi jee need to resort to such petty revenge tactics?
And 2 year jail term for defamation? I thought there was just a fine for that stuff.
Jail time is unlikely imo, probably will find a loophole to stay out, bail maybe. Let's wait and see.
 
I read the news about the his conviction in the defamation case.

Really? Why would modi jee need to resort to such petty revenge tactics?
And 2 year jail term for defamation? I thought there was just a fine for that stuff.
There is criminal defamation law in India. Here he defamed not a person but a community which comes under criminal law. He will get bail of course, but Conviction for 2 years in jail term means disqualification even after bail.
 
That's the Indian law. If any member of assembly, state or center, get convicted with the sentence of 2 years or more, he immediately stands disqualified from his seat and fresh elections are announce from his/her constituency. Happened before with Lalu Yadav as well when he was convicted in fodder scam.
 
@-=virus=-
@pikkuboss

I understand but what's the need for such tactics. Only reason I can think of is Rahul is starting to look like a possible threat. So he needs to be cut to size.

I just happened to stumble onto this post in an old thread. Was thinking the same thing.

Let us understand one thing. The words used do not change the thrashing the Chinese got. Once again.

The BJP is clearly rattled by the traction Rahul's walk across the nation is getting.

Even you guys will notice that the word pappu has magically disappeared from the public space.

India is not an easy place to understand for outsiders. Though you guys come closest.
This is scripted drama.

Real threat to BJP is not from Congress but regional parties.

BJP wants Congress to regain some of it's lost popularity. It wants an incompetent cocaine addict like Rahul Gandhi to lead it.

Modi and Gandhis are helping each other.
 
@-=virus=-
@pikkuboss

I understand but what's the need for such tactics. Only reason I can think of is Rahul is starting to look like a possible threat. So he needs to be cut to size.

I just happened to stumble onto this post in an old thread. Was thinking the same thing.
Langda Khan was a lot smarter than people noticed.
he knew what his country was doing, the direction it is headed and he was more than happy to see it go that way, and even supported it
 
Langda Khan was a lot smarter than people noticed.
he knew what his country was doing, the direction it is headed and he was more than happy to see it go that way, and even supported it
Yeah, he's a smart guy. I would say sometimes came of as smarter than @-=virus=- too :D

Say, @-=virus=- , you referred to him as doc. There was a dude named padamchen, who ended his posts with "Cheers, Doc".
It's clear this isn't landga khan's first ID. Who is the doc?
 
This is the moment for the Congress. Rahul Gandhi needs to become a martyr, appoint someone as the PM candidate, continue campaigning, win the elections and rule like his mom did with Manmohan. Two terms guaranteed like last time. The nostalgia of it all brings me tears of joy.
 

