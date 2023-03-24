Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi was today disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. A notification in this regard was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat today. Gandhi is an MP from Kerala's Wayanad district.
The disqualification is in terms of Article 110 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act 1951.
https://www.livelaw.in/top-stories/breaking-rahul-gandhi-declared-disqualified-as-a-member-of-lok-sabha-following-his-conviction-in-defamation-case-224658
ramadan kareem to you too, Raul
khud hi halaal ho gya
Rahul Gandhi No Longer An MP After Jail Sentence In 'Modi Surname' Case
In a huge setback for the Congress party, its former president Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha because of his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case.
www.ndtv.com
