Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been questioning the government over the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, especially after the standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi Asks Government To "Admit Truth On Chinese Occupation" A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the government, saying the truth of "Chinese occupation" should also be admitted now.