Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been questioning the government over the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, especially after the standoff in eastern Ladakh.
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the government, saying the truth of "Chinese occupation" should also be admitted now.
The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the border tensions with China, accusing it of compromising India's territorial integrity, a charge denied by the Centre.
The truth of "Chinese occupation" should also be admitted now, Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi in the backdrop of the Modi government agreeing to the demand of agitating farmers and opposition parties to scrap the three central farm laws enacted last year.
The former Congress president has been questioning the government over the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, especially after the standoff in eastern Ladakh.
India and China on Thursday agreed to hold the 14th round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement in remaining friction points along LAC in eastern Ladakh.
Rahul Gandhi Asks Government To "Admit Truth On Chinese Occupation"
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the government, saying the truth of "Chinese occupation" should also be admitted now.
