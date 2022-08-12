What's new

Rahimullah Haqqani: Afghan cleric killed by bomb hidden in artificial leg - reports

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,221
-10
1,456
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
_124768605_haqqani.jpg

Influential cleric Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani during an interview with the BBC in May this year

A prominent Afghan cleric who supported the Taliban and was in favour of female education has been killed.

Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani reportedly died in a suicide bomb blast in Kabul.
Speaking to Reuters, Taliban sources say the religious leader was targeted by a man who detonated explosives hidden in an artificial plastic limb.

The Islamic State (IS) group, which has previously targeted the cleric, claimed responsibility for the bombing saying it happened inside his office.

According to local reports, the attack took place at an Islamic seminary in the Afghan capital.

Sheikh Haqqani was a supporter of Afghanistan's Taliban government and a prominent critic of the jihadist militant group Islamic State Kohrasan Province (IS-K), a regional affiliate of IS that operates in Afghanistan and opposes the Taliban's rule.

He is one of the highest profile figures to have been killed in the country since the Taliban returned to power last year.
"It's a very huge loss for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan," a senior Taliban official told Reuters news agency, adding that authorities were investigating who was behind the attack.

Despite sharing the same name, he was not related to Afghanistan's Haqqani militant group network.
The religious leader had previously issued a fatwa, or religious decree, in support of female education - a contentious issue inside Afghanistan.

In an interview with the BBC's Secunder Kermani earlier this year, he argued that Afghan women and girls should be able to access education: "There is no justification in the sharia [law] to say female education is not allowed. No justification at all."
He added: "All the religious books have stated female education is permissible and obligatory, because, for example, if a woman gets sick, in an Islamic environment like Afghanistan or Pakistan, and needs treatment, it's much better if she's treated by a female doctor."

In all but a handful of provinces in the country, girls' secondary schools have been ordered to remain closed by the Taliban.
Sheikh Haqqani had previously survived two assassination attempts, most recently in 2020 when IS claimed responsibility for an explosion at a religious school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar that killed at least seven people.

www.bbc.com

Rahimullah Haqqani: Afghan cleric killed by bomb hidden in artificial leg - reports

Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, who had close ties with the Taliban, was a supporter of girls' education.
www.bbc.com

www.bbc.com

داعش کے خودکش حملے کا نشانہ بننے والے رحیم اللہ حقانی کون تھے؟ - BBC News اردو

مولوی حقانی کا ایک طرف فرقہ وارانہ اختلافات میں شدت پسندانہ رویہ تھا تو دوسری طرف طالبان حکومت کے خواتین کی تعلیم پر پابندی جیسے فیصلوں کی شدید مخالف کی وجہ سے انھیں طالبان کے حامی مذہبی رہنماؤں میں ایک معتدل فکر مذہبی رہنما کے طور پر جانا جاتا تھا۔
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
7,656
21
8,620
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
His video should be seen by those that don’t believe there are people in Afghanistan that want to give women their rights.

Cultural changes take time and afghans don’t make changes unless they come to a consensus.

Now the afghan people have the space to deal with the issues rather then be distracted the to be bogged down in the proxy wars of foreigners.

The is also the issue that the Talibs will use some of these issues to extract recognition from the world. So if the world wants to see this process speed up, they will have to recognize the defacto situation in Afghanistan, which would also help get a slice of the mining contracts with the Afghans and not lose all of it to China.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588860945727881216
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Taliban senior official killed in Kabul blast (+VIDEO)
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Novus ordu seclorum
N
ghazi52
Taliban kill six IS members in raid in Afghan capital
Replies
2
Views
174
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper
L
Taliban, Pakistani forces clash along border, casualties reported
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
bharat62
B
Taimoor Khan
UN envoy meets Taliban government's interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani
Replies
0
Views
458
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
sammuel
Afghanistan's female TV presenters must cover their faces, say Taliban
2
Replies
21
Views
713
sammuel
sammuel

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom