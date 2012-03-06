What's new

RAFALE'S MINI ENCYLOPEDIA FOR IT'S FANBOYZ

DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
PLEASE NOTE: This thread is solely dedicated to all the information related to Rafale & it's capabilties .This thread contains
all the information compiled from all PDFs files available in Net till date now .so u can call this thread as mini
enclyopedia about Rafale.This thread has nothing related to MMRCA .Now u can post ur views but
plz dont post anything related to MMRCA here instead post about rafale's capabilties with it's link
Thank u.





I) AESA RADAR:
1)RBE 2 radar:

2) RBE 2 functions:

3)RBE 2 ACTIVE ARRAY:

http://www.defense-aerospace.com/dae/sponsors/sponsor_rafale/img/fox3_2.pdf
4)RBE 2 AESA performance confirmed & production

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FOXTHREE_16.pdf

5)RBE2 AESA AN ASSET FOR RAFALE:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_8.pdf
6)AN EXTREMELY FAST PROGRAMME:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_7.pdf
7)FROM THALES WEBSITE:


http://www.thalesgroup.com/Portfolio/Documents/Brochure_AESA_RBE2_radar_avril_2009/?LangType=2057
 
DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
II)ENGINE:
1) M88 2:

2)M88 3

http://www.defense-aerospace.com/dae/sponsors/sponsor_rafale/img/fox3_2.pdf
3)M88 2 high level of performance:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/Defence/Rafale/Fox_Three_N_14_UK2.pdf
4)M 88 2 modular engine:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/Defence/Rafale/Fox_Three_N_14_UK2.pdf
5)M88 ECO and TCO:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/Defence/Rafale/Fox_Three_N_14_UK2.pdf
7)Uprated engine:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/Defence/Rafale/Fox_Three_N_14_UK2.pdf

8)M 88 2 :


http://www.snecma.com/IMG/pdf/M88-2_ang-2.pdf
 
DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
III)WEAPONS :
1)GUN :

http://www.defense-aerospace.com/dae/sponsors/sponsor_rafale/img/fox3_2.pdf
2) METEOR:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FOXTHREE_16.pdf
METEOR RAMJET PROPULSION

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_6.pdf
ADVANCED ACTIVE RADAR SEEKER

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_6.pdf


3) EXOCET:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FOXTHREE_16.pdf
4)SBU 38 HAMMER AASM:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FOXTHREE_16.pdf
AASM 38 stand off accuracy:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
AASM:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_6.pdf
 
DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
III)WEAPONS :(continued)
5)LASER GUIDED AASM 90 :

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FOXTHREE_16.pdf
6)SCALP:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/Defence/Rafale/Fox_Three_N_14_UK2.pdf
SCALP MBDA:


http://www.mbda-systems.com/mediagallery/files/Storm-Shadow_ds.pdf
7)MICA:
a)MICA RF:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/foxThree_n11.pdf
b) MICA IR:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/foxThree_n11.pdf
MICA MBDA:


http://www.mbda-systems.com/mediagallery/files/mica_ds.pdf
 
DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
III)WEAPONS :(continued)
Link 16 and MICA IR:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/FoxThree_N9.pdf
8)FIRST EXOCET TRIALS:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/FoxThree_N9.pdf
9)NEW WEAPON CONFIGURATION:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_5.pdf


Iv)COCKPIT
1)MARTIN BAKER MK 16 F:

http://www.martin-baker.com/getdoc/b9011de1-77e3-4559-9255-e5abf0e5d12a/Rafale-data-sheet-2011.aspx

2)RAFALE'S CANOPY COATING

Aircraft transparency technologies

3)RAFALE'S OBOGS

OBOGS > Air Liquide

4)RAFALE'S FLIGHT SIMULATORS:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/FoxThree_N9.pdf
 
DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
V)SENSORs
1)DAMOCLES LASER DESIGNATION POD:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
Damocles XF extended features:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/Defence/Rafale/Fox_Three_N_14_UK2.pdf
2)PASSIVE INTERCEPTION:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/Defence/Rafale/Fox_Three_N_14_UK2.pdf
3)SPECTRA :

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/Defence/Rafale/Fox_Three_N_14_UK2.pdf
SPECTRA A DIGITAL REVOLUTION:


http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_1.pdf
4)AREOS

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/Defence/Rafale/Fox_Three_N_14_UK2.pdf
AREOS reccopod ease of use:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
 
DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
V)SENSORs: (continued)
5)FSO-IT and MWS-NG:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/foxThree_n11.pdf
FSO A TRULLY PASSIVE RADAR:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_5.pdf
FSO:


http://www.thalesgroup.com/Portfolio/Documents/FSO_-_Front_Sector_Optronics/
6)DDM NG :

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FOXTHREE_16.pdf
DDM NG MBDA:

http://www.mbda-systems.com/mediagallery/files/ddm_ng_ds.pdf
7)DATA LINK :

http://www.defense-aerospace.com/dae/sponsors/sponsor_rafale/img/fox3_2.pdf
MIDS & LINK 16 ON THE RAFALE:
 
DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
V)SENSORs: (continued)

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/FoxThree_N9.pdf
LINK 16 ADVANTAGES:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/FoxThree_N9.pdf
8)SAGEM 95N inertial navigation system:


http://www.sagem-ds.com/IMG/pdf/D1439E-SIGMA-95N.pdf

VI)SENSOR FUSION:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_6.pdf

Multisensor technology:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_6.pdf
Advanced MMI:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_6.pdf
 
DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
VIII)STRUCTURE OF RAFALE:
1)RAFALE'S STRUCTURAL COMPOSITION

2)DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY USED IN PRODUCTION OF RAFALE:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/FoxThree_N9.pdf

3)RAFALE AN EXTREMELY STRONG AIRFRAME:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/FoxThree_N9.pdf

IX)PERFORMANCE:

1)EXTREME RANGE

2)RAFALE FLYING DISPLAY:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_8.pdf

3)RAFALE'S SUPERB PERFORMANCE IN AERIAL EXERCISE WITH MIRAGE 2000 & f16:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...resse/lbg07/defense/rafale/foxThree_nr_10.pdf
 
DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
XII)FUTURE UPGRADFES:
1)Rafale Standard F3 development contract signed:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_7.pdf
2)CFT :

http://www.defense-aerospace.com/dae/sponsors/sponsor_rafale/img/fox3_2.pdf
3)RAFALE'ES SATELLITE LAUNCHING:

Dassault Pitches Rafale As Small Sat Launcher | AVIATION WEEK
4)RAFALE'S FUTURE UPGRADES

The Dassault Rafale
5)AVIONICS SUITE UPDATE DIRCM TO BE INCLUDED:

Rafale Upgrade Ready in 2012
6)ROVER ON RAFALE:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FOXTHREE_16.pdf
 
DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
XIII) RAFALES MULTIROLE CAPABILITY IN LIBYA
1)DESTROYING THE ENEMY AIR DEFENCES :

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
2) SCALP ATTACK:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
3) RAFALE'S RECCE & AIRSUPERIORITY:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
4) SHARP EYED RAFALE:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
5)DEAD role:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
6)JAMMING THE ENEMY:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf


7)BUDDY-BUDDY TANKERS:

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/Defence/Rafale/Fox_Three_N_14_UK2.pdf
 
DrSomnath999

DrSomnath999

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 1, 2011
2,429
4
2,983
Country
India
Location
India
XIV)SWITZERLAND, LEAKED EVALUATION REPORT:

I) NWA PHASE I 2008 ANALYSIS WITH REAL FLIGHT TRIALS:



II)NWA PHASE II 2009 ANALYSIS WITH REAL FLIGHT TRIALS:




It is worth noting that the Air Policing mission, although important, is a quite low risk mission. In more challenging Air to Air task such as OCA or DCA missions where the target can be highly dangerous and where ECM/RCS become of primary relevance, the Rafale seems to prevail with a more comfortable margin.
http://kovy.free.fr/temp/rafale/pdf/12332.pdf
http://lignesdedefense.blogs.ouest-france.fr/files/rapport suisse.pdf
Rafale News: Switzerland, Evaluation report quick analysis
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
The SC Novi Avion: Yugoslav mini Rafale project that was proposed to the UAE for revival Arab Defence Forum 1
DrSomnath999 Brahmos working on a reduced size Brahmos Mini version for Rafale & mig 29k Indian Defence Forum 30
S IAF Rafale Induction ceremony in India Indian Defence Forum 34
Vergennes Featured Greece to Buy 18 Rafale Fighters, Four New Frigates to Boost Defense Europe & Russia 114
Pakistan Space Agency Rafale induction and South Asian strategic stability: AM (retd) M. Ashfaque Arain Pakistan Strategic Forces 4
crankthatskunk Rafale Induction Ceremony Central & South Asia 0
Windjammer Featured Rafale’s Impact on IAF’s Air Power Capabilities by Air Cdre Kaiser Tufail, Military Forum 60
Shah_Deu Rafales are 'overhyped', Rafale is no 'game-changer' - Former indian airforce Air Vice Marshal Air Warfare 75
Tejas Spokesman IAF Chief: Rafales will intimidate and dominate wherever they are deployed Indian Defence Forum 24
Figaro Bird menace due to garbage dump danger to Rafale in Ambala, IAF tells Haryana govt Indian Defence Forum 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top