What's new

Rafales are 'overhyped', Rafale is no 'game-changer' - Former indian airforce Air Vice Marshal

Shah_Deu

Shah_Deu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2019
485
0
1,318
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
After various PAF sources already mentioning several times that Rafale is no game changer in the subcontinent, a retired air vice marshal of the IAF has finally conceded that Rafale is no game changer in air warfare in the region and that the capabilities that Rafale brings along already exists with the other IAF jets.

Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (Retd) is a fighter pilot, scholar and author who retired from the Indian Air Force after 36 years in uniform. He is an experienced fighter pilot with command, staff and instructional experience. A P.h.D in Defence and Strategic Studies and currently a Visiting Fellow at the Harvard Asia Center and aNon-Resident Senior Fellow at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Power Studies in Washington D.C.

With this concession, one wonders how brazenly the indian media is made to befool their masses to further their hindutva agenda. Even the PM Modi once mentioned that had rafales been there on ill-fated day for IAF on 27.02, the results would have been completely diffferent. Now with this coming directly from a top retired IAF man, one wonders how the indian public is made to believe that rafales would be the end to all the IAF sufferings.

Since this has already been mentioned several times by the PAF Air Marshal (R) Shahid Latif, AVM (R) Shahzad Chaudhry and others in interviews before, the question that arises here is that if the Rafales are no game changer in the region and if they dont offer anything special over what the IAF SU-30MKI's have to offer, isn't the fate of these Rafales bound to be the same like their Mig and Sukhoi counterparts what happened on 27th Feb?


 
Jugger

Jugger

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 17, 2016
3,000
-7
2,688
Country
India
Location
France
Well one thing is sure, IAF was capable enough to go deep inside Pakistan and drop bombs without any resistance from PAF.
Hence rafael adds to these capabilities rather than being a paradigm shift in capabilities.

Replace Mig 21s with Rafaels ASAP...!!
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,449
2
71,319
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jugger said:
Well one thing is sure, IAF was capable enough to go deep inside Pakistan and drop bombs without any resistance from PAF.
Click to expand...
And kill one crow, 8 trees in return

While PAF didn't even cross LOC and made you shot down your own chopper, kill 6 of your own and also got a POW on camera as bonus
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,554
-1
3,290
Country
India
Location
India
Jugger said:
Well one thing is sure, IAF was capable enough to go deep inside Pakistan and drop bombs without any resistance from PAF.
Hence rafael adds to these capabilities rather than being a paradigm shift in capabilities.

Replace Mig 21s with Rafaels ASAP...!!
Click to expand...

Any fighter in Indian hands is bound to fail.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,474
-16
18,030
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
If Rafale was truly a game-changer all notable air forces around the world would be buying them left and right. Rafale was ignored for a very long while by many air forces. It is very expensive and the French aren't the most reliable. Recently it has had some success with Middle Eastern countries and India.
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
13,421
-6
14,067
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jugger said:
Well one thing is sure, IAF was capable enough to go deep inside Pakistan and drop bombs without any resistance from PAF.
Hence rafael adds to these capabilities rather than being a paradigm shift in capabilities.

Replace Mig 21s with Rafaels ASAP...!!
Click to expand...
Yes its also capable of running away as soon as PAF came on the scene and shooting their own helicopters. Whag happen to your airforce when we shot down abinandhan
 
A.P. Richelieu

A.P. Richelieu

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2013
5,798
6
3,783
Country
Sweden
Location
Sweden
The key unknown about the Rafale is the SPECTRA. Rafale has not engaged in real Air to Air combat ever, so noone knows how well it will do. Dassault has plenty of information about the F-16 which can be used for Electronic Warfare configuration of SPECTRA. It is unlikely that PAF has such information on Rafale. It is well known that the Rafale can attack ground targets with impunity, without beeing detected.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,554
-1
3,290
Country
India
Location
India
A.P. Richelieu said:
The key unknown about the Rafale is the SPECTRA. Rafale has not engaged in real Air to Air combat ever, so noone knows how well it will do. Dassault has plenty of information about the F-16 which can be used for Electronic Warfare configuration of SPECTRA. It is unlikely that PAF has such information on Rafale. It is well known that the Rafale can attack ground targets with impunity, without beeing detected.
Click to expand...
Pakistan has access to Rafales through Qatar & Egypt.

Pakistan pilot have flown Rafales.
 
Max

Max

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 3, 2014
8,317
-3
11,404
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A.P. Richelieu said:
Dassault has plenty of information about the F-16 which can be used for Electronic Warfare configuration of SPECTRA. It is unlikely that PAF has such information on Rafale
Click to expand...
PAF may or may not but i am sure like Dassault, Lockheed martin would also be aware what Dassault engineers were doing in late 80's and what improvement they were planning.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
7,200
87
14,567
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Jugger said:
Well one thing is sure, IAF was capable enough to go deep inside Pakistan and drop bombs without any resistance from PAF.
Hence rafael adds to these capabilities rather than being a paradigm shift in capabilities.

Replace Mig 21s with Rafaels ASAP...!!
Click to expand...
One thing internet Indians won't understand is that even if you were tomorrow given F-35s and we had to respond with F-7s and Mirages, you might have in that case a huge tactical superiority, but your provocation would still not go answered, nor would you be immune to the consequences we decide to exact from you. But that is even if the situation was way more lop-sided, unfortunately for you, it isn't.

Indian air force came in the early hours of the morning in darkness, launched their SOWs from some distance, used diversionary tactics in other sectors. Granted then, India can target Pakistan with standoff weapons and conduct some degree of incursions and probing. But this confident fantasy of dominating our skies, deeper incursions into our airspace without being intercepted, is ill-founded.

In response to your strike. We entered your airspace, used SOWs and captured strike footage, we suppressed your local air defenses and shot down your interceptors. Our display was also undoubtedly more impressive. Both airforces displayed the capability to strike deep into enemy territory. Nothing has changed.
 
Marker

Marker

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2019
174
3
207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jugger said:
Well one thing is sure, IAF was capable enough to go deep inside Pakistan and drop bombs without any resistance from PAF.
Hence rafael adds to these capabilities rather than being a paradigm shift in capabilities.

Replace Mig 21s with Rafaels ASAP...!!
Click to expand...
PAF extends open challenge to IAF to explore the sky of our motherland with their "game changer" Rafales. If IAF dares then their are two possibilities. Either PAF pilots will shoot down incoming Rafales or force IAF Rafale pilot to land-tea for the pilot and captured Rafale goes to PAF Museum parked in front of IAF Gnat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Windjammer Featured Rafale’s Impact on IAF’s Air Power Capabilities by Air Cdre Kaiser Tufail, Military Forum 7
Tejas Spokesman IAF Chief: Rafales will intimidate and dominate wherever they are deployed Indian Defence Forum 16
Figaro Bird menace due to garbage dump danger to Rafale in Ambala, IAF tells Haryana govt Indian Defence Forum 4
Tipu7 The Rafale Deal and Indo-Pak security Dilemma Pakistan Air Force 5
KeyBORED Warrior Featured Greece getting 18 Rafales, 8 are free from France Air Warfare 95
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE No Pilots For Rafale Jets – Why Is The Indian Air Force Facing An Acute Shortage Of Trained Pilots? Indian Defence Forum 1
Windjammer Featured Security Tightened At Rafale Air Base In Ambala After Threats To Blow Up Station Indian Defence Forum 28
I IAF test fires MICA air-to-air missiles ahead of Rafale integration Indian Defence Forum 5
iampakistan Featured ‘Rafale or S-400’: Pakistan Army ready to thwart Indian aggression, says DG ISPR Strategic & Foreign Affairs 16
zeroboy Even if India buys 500 Rafale jets, We are ready, We are not afraid of India: DG ISPR Military Photos & Multimedia 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top