Rafales are 'overhyped', Rafale is no 'game-changer' - Former indian airforce Air Vice Marshal

After various PAF sources already mentioning several times that Rafale is no game changer in the subcontinent, a retired air vice marshal of the IAF has finally conceded that Rafale is no game changer in air warfare in the region and that the capabilities that Rafale brings along already exists with the other IAF jets.Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (Retd) is a fighter pilot, scholar and author who retired from the Indian Air Force after 36 years in uniform. He is an experienced fighter pilot with command, staff and instructional experience. A P.h.D in Defence and Strategic Studies and currently a Visiting Fellow at the Harvard Asia Center and aNon-Resident Senior Fellow at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Power Studies in Washington D.C.With this concession, one wonders how brazenly the indian media is made to befool their masses to further their hindutva agenda. Even the PM Modi once mentioned that had rafales been there on ill-fated day for IAF on 27.02, the results would have been completely diffferent. Now with this coming directly from a top retired IAF man, one wonders how the indian public is made to believe that rafales would be the end to all the IAF sufferings.Since this has already been mentioned several times by the PAF Air Marshal (R) Shahid Latif, AVM (R) Shahzad Chaudhry and others in interviews before, the question that arises here is that if the Rafales are no game changer in the region and if they dont offer anything special over what the IAF SU-30MKI's have to offer, isn't the fate of these Rafales bound to be the same like their Mig and Sukhoi counterparts what happened on 27th Feb?