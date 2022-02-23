What's new

Rafale project complete, India-France cement ties amidst global turmoil

"In response, all nations are reappraising priorities, strategies, relationships and even strategic geography. We scramble every day to adapt to the rapid changes in the environment. Often, long standing assumptions have to be revisited," he added
Jaishankar said in the last two decades India has transformed many relationships at the global level but India's ties with France are one that bridged multiple generations. Through the tumult of our times, India’s relations with France have continued to move forward on a steady and clear course. "It is a relationship that has been free from sudden shifts and surprises that we sometimes see in other cases. Indeed, these ties have continuously adapted to change and come out stronger for that," he said.
"I am also pleased to share my thoughts on how India sees France. It is particularly appropriate that I am doing so following a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Le Drian, Defence Minister Parly and the Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum for which I came here. These occasions captured the strategic priorities that provide a compelling framework of what I believe is a truly unique partnership between India and France," he said.
With the delivery of the three aircraft on Tuesday night, France has delivered the entire consignment of 36 fighters with the last one being handed over to India in France. The last fighter with all India's specific enhancements is expected to be delivered next month.
www.hindustantimes.com

Rafale project complete, India-France cement ties amidst global turmoil

France is integral to the development of the military-industrial complex in India as it is willing to share and jointly develop technologies without caveats.
www.hindustantimes.com
 

