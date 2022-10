Oct 15, 2022 The Indian Navy has fast-tracked the process of purchasing 26 fighter jets for its two aircraft carriers after evaluating the trial report of the two shortlisted contenders -- F/A 18 Super Hornet of Boeing and the Rafale of Dassault Aviation. The Super Hornets are US-made while the Rafale is manufactured by France. The Navy needs 26 jets for the two aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.