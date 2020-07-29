Rafale Jets"Largest Defence Scam"in India's History

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
For some years the deal for Rafale Jets had been a sore issue between BJP govt and the opposition. Today Rahul Gandhi raised a few issues again.
The image below shows the congress was getting a better deal than Modi from the French.
BJPs main financier Anil Ambani got a contract of 30,000 crors instead of HAL.
In the past much has been written about the SCAM.
In the past the BOFORS scam brought the downfall of congress party, today the Rafale scam eclipses the past scams by light years. Although the Rafale is a good jet, but the internal Indian bickering may bring the same fate to this modern machine as it once did to its predecessors in the past.
