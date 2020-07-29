What's new

Rafale Jets"Largest Defence Scam"in India's History

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,663
20
11,096
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
For some years the deal for Rafale Jets had been a sore issue between BJP govt and the opposition. Today Rahul Gandhi raised a few issues again.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1288474530302705664

The image below shows the congress was getting a better deal than Modi from the French.


BJPs main financier Anil Ambani got a contract of 30,000 crors instead of HAL.


In the past much has been written about the SCAM.


In the past the BOFORS scam brought the downfall of congress party, today the Rafale scam eclipses the past scams by light years. Although the Rafale is a good jet, but the internal Indian bickering may bring the same fate to this modern machine as it once did to its predecessors in the past.
 
L

litman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 14, 2016
4,721
-2
6,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
there are may things fishy in this deal. the indians are corrupt and so are the french as far as the defence deals are concerned. till 2010 when india was evaluating 5 jets for 126 MRCA deal there were credible news that rafale was apprantly the first casuality and india has dropped it. but then suddenly France refused to provide avionics systems to Pakistan for JFT as paksitan was planning to have western avionics on JFT and india finalized rafale.
 
PurpleButcher

PurpleButcher

FULL MEMBER
Oct 31, 2008
1,117
2
2,150
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
250 million per jet........ On a serious note to Indians, with so much why couldn't you make your own jet, you have no sanctions, apparently no money issues, Russia and west everyone wants to have a market share, buy engines and radar from west, hire western engineers and scientists to design you an aircraft, manufacture it in HAL. Import the things which might cause delay.

But as a Pakistani, I am really happy on the path you guys have taken

But as a Pakistani, I am really happy on the path you guys have taken
 
C

Crixus

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2015
3,592
-33
3,179
Country
India
Location
India
250 million includes weapons , infra , life cycle cost and for nuke delivery they need special tweaks ... and quality is never cheap.

For country's safety we can afford such price

For country's safety we can afford such price

PurpleButcher said:
250 million per jet........ On a serious note to Indians, with so much why couldn't you make your own jet, you have no sanctions, apparently no money issues, Russia and west everyone wants to have a market share, buy engines and radar from west, hire western engineers and scientists to design you an aircraft, manufacture it in HAL. Import the things which might cause delay.

But as a Pakistani, I am really happy on the path you guys have taken
Click to expand...
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,509
-1
3,170
Country
India
Location
India
When UPA-II left office Rafale deal was ready to be signed.

A total 126 Rafales with 108 Rafales to be made in Indian by HAL.

But Modi wanted to give a big gift to his master.

So cancelled the MMRCA deal and instead bought only 36 fighters with no make in India at $250 Million as piece.

This deal stinks corruption and nepotism all over.
 
C

Crixus

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2015
3,592
-33
3,179
Country
India
Location
India
Who stopped them to sign .... why Saint Antony never able to finalized a deal in 10 years
HalfMoon said:
When UPA-II left office Rafale deal was ready to be signed.

A total 126 Rafales with 108 Rafales to be made in Indian by HAL.

But Modi wanted to give a big gift to his master.

So cancelled the MMRCA deal and instead bought only 36 fighters with no make in India at $250 Million as piece.

This deal stinks corruption and nepotism all over.
Click to expand...
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,375
-16
17,767
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Mindboggling sum of money. A country could purchase or even begin a 5th gen project with that kind of money. India backstabbed Russia badly with Su-57 JV. This 5th gen fighter is very superior to Rafale. The French have milked the Indians beyond imagination.
 
Last edited:
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,509
-1
3,170
Country
India
Location
India
Crixus said:
Who stopped them to sign .... why Saint Antony never able to finalized a deal in 10 years
Click to expand...
Firstly it was not 10 years. RFP was issued only at the end of August 2007 and Technical evaluations were completed in December 2010.

Eurofighter and Rafales were shortlisted in April 2011 and Finally Rafales were selected in January 2012.

UPA government completed all negotiations and the deal was ready to be signed in 2014.

UPA did not sign the deal due to elections but Modi won the election in 2014 and cancelled the deal to give Rafale deal as a gift to his master.
 
