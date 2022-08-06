What's new

Rafale jets are not enough to face Pakistani JF 17: Shahid Latif

S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
892
0
636
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
This statement is true about IAF has nothing to show to the illiterate masses of India.

Images Jf-17s Block 3
JF-17-Block-III-linea-de-vuelo.jpeg
 
Last edited:
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
892
0
636
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Raj-Hindustani said:
Today is not 1 April day by the way... just need to remind him.. Also, he should ask why wasted money on J10 Aircrafts.
Click to expand...
You mean why did Modi of India said he was gonna buy 127 Rafales ? instead opted for lousy 36 fighter units only?
Where is the corruption of your leader?

J-10Cs are in league of their own. India has to deal with Jf-17s Block III 1st ??? And then mention about J-10Cs later if they can over come 1st batch?
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,176
-35
2,068
Country
India
Location
India
Solidify said:
You mean why did Modi of India said he was gonna buy 127 Rafales ? instead opted for lousy 36 fighter units only?
Where is the corruption of your leader?

J-10Cs are in league of their own. India has to deal with Jf-17s Block III 1st ??? And then mention about J-10Cs later if they can over come 1st batch?
Click to expand...

any aircraft Pakistan was purchased then you repeat the same sentence for that aircraft.

I don't count Jf-17s Block III 1st better than HAL Tejas MK1a... both are similarly capable aircraft.

J10 is better aircraft but still not in the league of Eurofighter Typhoon and Rafale.
 
Last edited:
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
892
0
636
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Raj-Hindustani said:
any aircraft Pakistan was purchased then you repeat the same sentence for that aircraft.

I don't count Jf-17s Block III 1st better than HAL Tejas MK1a... both are similarly capable aircraft.

J10 is better aircraft but still not in the league of Eurofighter Typhoon and Rafale.
Click to expand...
Pakistan has not purchased any aircraft except J-10C in last year only. PAF has been comfortably been manufacturing their own since last decade & exporting some.

You don't recall Jf-17s better than HAL Tejas because you are mis-informed, falsified data, Fabrication of facts on ground realities of HAL tejas the flying coffin needless I need to say more or waste my time on outdated technology that even the IAF has failed to order Tejas in its air force, WHY?

J10C remember the focus of topic is Indian - Pakistan only who is bringing Eurofighter or Typhoon into the picture. Rafale will be taken care of by jf-17s Block II regardless of Block III's. Block III's are equal if not superior to radar of Rafales of what they have equipped with PL-15s.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,176
-35
2,068
Country
India
Location
India
Solidify said:
Pakistan has not purchased any aircraft except J-10C in last year only. PAF has been comfortably been manufacturing their own since last decade & exporting some.

You don't recall Jf-17s better than HAL Tejas because you are mis-informed, falsified data, Fabrication of facts on ground realities of HAL tejas the flying coffin needless I need to say more or waste my time on outdated technology that even the IAF has failed to order Tejas in its air force, WHY?

J10C remember the focus of topic is Indian - Pakistan only who is bringing Eurofighter or Typhoon into the picture. Rafale will be taken care of by jf-17s Block II regardless of Block III's. Block III's are equal if not superior to radar of Rafales of what they have equipped with PL-15s.
Click to expand...

Bhai talks, technology, not emotionally..

Technology, JF 17 Block 3, and HAL Tejas MK1a come in the same league.. In some Areas, HAL Tejas Mk1a is better, and in some areas Jf17 Block 3.

J10 , EU fighter, Rafale totally comes in a different league. Technology, J10 is behind compared to EU and Rafale fighters.
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
892
0
636
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Raj-Hindustani said:
Bhai talks, technology, not emotionally..

Technology, JF 17 Block 3, and HAL Tejas MK1a come in the same league.. In some Areas, HAL Tejas Mk1a is better, and in some areas Jf17 Block 3.

J10 , EU fighter, Rafale totally comes in a different league. Technology, J10 is behind compared to EU and Rafale fighters.
Click to expand...
Don't make lame excuse he is talking logically,
PAF has established self sufficiency in manufacturing own technology & units in abundance to date.

No HAL Tejas DOES NOT come in the SAME league as Jf-17s this is some marketing tactic that Indian websites try to portray HAL Coffin to match up with popular product as Jf-17 simply.

How can you just rhetorically say J10C is behind when You CAN'T EVEN MANUFACTURE YOUR OWN RAFALES to name a few? How the heck can you ridicule another nations technology as China sitting on top of your Country ready to bite huge piece of your land as theirs? eh ? Just nonsense won't get you far in this thread.

lightoftruth said:
Right !

JF-17 is far too big of a threat to be left unanswered , IAF needs to counter it immediately.
Click to expand...
Thats what I am saying,
If I was head of IAF
I would immediately order some F-16s to purchase huge quantity of Rafale just to eliminate the unimaginable threat of large PAF Jf-17s incoming armed to the teeth with PL-10 to PL-15s thats the concern.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

O
Radar comparison between JF-17 B3 and Rafale
Replies
14
Views
2K
HRK
HRK
SQ8
Air Forces Monthly - summary of updates to JF-17
13 14 15 16 17 18
Replies
265
Views
26K
MastanKhan
MastanKhan
Windjammer
Featured Anatolian Eagle 2021 - JF-17 To Pitch Against Rafale and Vipers
24 25 26 27 28 29
Replies
428
Views
62K
Huffal
Huffal
Dalit
Made-in-India Tejas for Argentina Air Force? US cautions against China/Pak JF-17
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
MastanKhan
MastanKhan
Edevelop
Japan: Pakistan forces India to buy Lockheed F-35 fighter jets
Replies
14
Views
635
Abid123
Abid123

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom