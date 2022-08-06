Rafale jets are not enough to face Pakistani JF 17: Shahid Latif

Pakistan has not purchased any aircraft except J-10C in last year only. PAF has been comfortably been manufacturing their own since last decade & exporting some.



You don't recall Jf-17s better than HAL Tejas because you are mis-informed, falsified data, Fabrication of facts on ground realities of HAL tejas the flying coffin needless I need to say more or waste my time on outdated technology that even the IAF has failed to order Tejas in its air force, WHY?



J10C remember the focus of topic is Indian - Pakistan only who is bringing Eurofighter or Typhoon into the picture. Rafale will be taken care of by jf-17s Block II regardless of Block III's. Block III's are equal if not superior to radar of Rafales of what they have equipped with PL-15s.