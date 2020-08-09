/ Register

Rafale is not a Game Changer - Senior Analyst Shahzad Chaudhry

Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by nomi007, Aug 9, 2020 at 12:40 PM.

  nomi007
    nomi007

    nomi007 SENIOR MEMBER

    Very Comprehensive analysis by Vice Air chief Shahzad Chaudhry.
     
  jupiter2007
    jupiter2007

    jupiter2007 SENIOR MEMBER

    Not in long term but yes in short term until Indian pilot crash it.
     
  GriffinsRule
    GriffinsRule

    GriffinsRule SENIOR MEMBER

    He burst the J-10 bubble for a lot of PDFers towards the end looks like. Guess PAF is not that senseless after all.
     
  LeGenD
    LeGenD

    LeGenD MODERATOR

    Thanks for the share. :tup:
     
  -=virus=-
    -=virus=-

    -=virus=- FULL MEMBER

    Very comprehensive ? This was a milquetoast analysis.

    He didn't mention the SPECTRA EW suite which makes the Rafale so dangerous, no mention of the stand off weapons and other munitions either.

    Also, there will be a LOT more than 36 by the end of it.

    He also dismissed the J-10 as some sort of transitory temporary system for the PLAAF..

    and the J-20s will not be for export, PAF will get the J-31.
     
