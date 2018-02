Strange news..since MBDA (37.5% owned by Airbus Defense and Space, 37.1% by BAE Systems and 25% by Italian Leonardo) are responsible for the manufacture of this missile, which is jointly developed by France and the UK, where it is calledin France andin the United Kingdom and has nothing to do with the United States .But, MBDA also has an American branch in the United States that is also responsible for the manufacturing of missiles and airborne smart munitions. The European company uses some US-manufactured components to save costs and reduce costs in some of its production and export systems, including SCALP-EG..The European company can simply use the French components on the missiles rather than the American components, without any problem, just like with the French Air Force.There is no connection between what was mentioned in the French newspaper about the missiles and the American components and between the additional Rafale contract, which will be signed sooner or later..This is the policy pursued by France since the era of Charles de Gaulle, who launched the policy of the local manufacturing of arms, unlike other countries such as Britain, which relies for many of its weapons systems on American components, including its intercontinental ballistic missiles and its strategic missiles for its nuclear submarines are Fully American made (Intercontinental Trident missiles and Tomahawk cruise Missiles).Egypt has already received 50 SCALP-EG mobile missiles from France under the 2015 Rafale contract:Maybe Egypt wants to integrate it on the F-16s also?Ra'ad will certainly be a good option..