Rafale has replaced Su-30 for final flypast in Indian Republic Day after almost 20 yrs

Jazzbot said:
Rafale is the best plane in the world simply because it has bigger, better and efficient eject button.
Ofcourse, nothing stands against the mighty JF 17.
“Aapne dharna nahi hai”...... glad wisdom exists in Imran
newb3e said:
why not replace it with 100% make in India tejas saaarrrr!! tejjjaaasss when saaarrrr!!
Technically toh is baar Mig 21 hona chahiye after all it scored a kill against Pakistans top gun; the F16.
Koi nahi Tejas ko bhi mauka milega to hunt 16’s
 
Parade mai single engine lanay sai itni phat rahi hai tu war time mai baati bana kar andur lai laina single engine aircraft saray .... what a chuss logic
 
Capt. Karnage said:
No single engine aircraft can participate in RDP. Use brains sometimes if you have one.

And who is your bhagwan jf17? Lol.
not even 100% make in india jet? isnt the purpose of parade to show off your shinny hardware? or yindoo boys ashamed to parade mighty tejas on back of tata?
Desi_Guy said:
Ofcourse, nothing stands against the mighty JF 17.
“Aapne dharna nahi hai”...... glad wisdom exists in Imran

Technically toh is baar Mig 21 hona chahiye after all it scored a kill against Pakistans top gun; the F16.
Koi nahi Tejas ko bhi mauka milega to hunt 16’s
delusions aur fakenewj peh parade nai chalti na safroni londay!
 
Capt. Karnage said:
And who is your bhagwan jf17? Lol.
We are not worshiping Elephants, Snakes or Monkeys, So you tell us what happened to mini AWACS super shakti maan Su-30?

Why Modi have to say Ra-Phail hota tu.......

Tell me why IAF officers looking like a widow while showing AMRAAM 120 ?
 
IceCold said:
Raptor of the east title has been taken away from SU-30 and given to Rafale until next time...;)
It was the raptor of the east right from 2000 to 2012, until your f-16s got upgraded. It will again be the raptor after its mid life upgrade.
New AESA radar, new missiles and new cockpit FTW..!!
Su 30s are desperately waiting for the upgrades.
 
Desi_Guy said:
Ofcourse, nothing stands against the mighty JF 17.
“Aapne dharna nahi hai”...... glad wisdom exists in Imran

Technically toh is baar Mig 21 hona chahiye after all it scored a kill against Pakistans top gun; the F16.
Koi nahi Tejas ko bhi mauka milega to hunt 16’s
Billi or uske khawab :rofl:

JF17 was used to deliver strike package.. Khan was saying it to indian army k darna nai he we will change the target 🤣

And Mig21 scored a kill against F16 :rofl: without even using a Missile.. kese kar lete ho yaar 🤣
 
Maarkhoor said:
We are not worshiping Elephants, Snakes or Monkeys, So you tell us what happened to mini AWACS super shakti maan Su-30?

Why Modi have to say Ra-Phail hota tu.......

Tell me why IAF officers looking like a widow while showing AMRAAM 120 ?
They are showing the utter failure of PAF who just wasted millions of their country's tax dollars.
newb3e said:
not even 100% make in india jet? isnt the purpose of parade to show off your shinny hardware? or yindoo boys ashamed to parade mighty tejas on back of tata?

delusions aur fakenewj peh parade nai chalti na safroni londay!
Idiot troll our Tejas has already taken part in many parades and in the baharain air show when your Chinese thunder chickened out for the fear of getting proved inferior. Get your facts right.
 
