Rafale has replaced Su-30 for final flypast in Indian Republic Day after almost 20 yrs

IceCold said: Raptor of the east title has been taken away from SU-30 and given to Rafale until next time...

It was the raptor of the east right from 2000 to 2012, until your f-16s got upgraded. It will again be the raptor after its mid life upgrade.New AESA radar, new missiles and new cockpit FTW..!!Su 30s are desperately waiting for the upgrades.