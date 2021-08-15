What's new

Rafale Contract for Egypt comes into force

Vergennes

Vergennes

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 25, 2014
5,210
61
14,248
Country
France
Location
France
(Saint-Cloud, France, November 15, 2021) – The contract for the acquisition by Egypt of 30 additional Rafales to equip its air force came into force.



Announced on 4 May, this contract completes the first acquisition of 24 Rafales, signed in 2015, and will bring to 54 the number of Rafales operated by the Egyptian Air Force, the second in the world, after the French Air Force, to operate such a fleet of Rafales.


It sets a new milestone in the strategic partnership between Egypt and France, and strengthens the historical ties forged with Dassault Aviation for nearly fifty years. It also demonstrates the satisfaction of the Egyptian authorities with the smooth execution of the first contract. Finally, it confirms the technological and operational excellence of the Rafale and its export success.


In a demanding geopolitical context, Egypt has chosen the Rafale to ensure its role as a key player in the regional and international arena, in full sovereignty. This is an honour for Dassault Aviation and its partners, who are fully committed to meeting the expectations of the Egyptian authorities,” said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

www.dassault-aviation.com

Press kits - Dassault Aviation

Consult all press information on Dassault Aviation operations. © Dassault Aviation - A. Pecchi
www.dassault-aviation.com www.dassault-aviation.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Who Will Pay for the Rafales Delivered to Egypt?
Replies
1
Views
243
Osman Devlat
O
The SC
Egypt may increase the number of Rafale in the air force to more than 72 fighters in the future
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
The SC
The SC
The SC
Egypt within 10 years ... the transition to the region's center of gravity
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
3K
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
The SC
Featured Egyptian MEKO-A200 frigates will get a new generation of French MICA missiles..The VL-MICA NG surface-to-air missiles
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
BON PLAN
BON PLAN
Zarvan
Greece Joins Forces With Israel To Revamp Its Fighter Pilot Training Program
Replies
0
Views
888
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom