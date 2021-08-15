Rafale Contract for Egypt comes into force

Press kits - Dassault Aviation Consult all press information on Dassault Aviation operations. © Dassault Aviation - A. Pecchi

The contract for the acquisition by Egypt of 30 additional Rafales to equip its air force came into force.Announced on 4 May, this contract completes the first acquisition of 24 Rafales, signed in 2015, and will bring to 54 the number of Rafales operated by the Egyptian Air Force, the second in the world, after the French Air Force, to operate such a fleet of Rafales.It sets a new milestone in the strategic partnership between Egypt and France, and strengthens the historical ties forged with Dassault Aviation for nearly fifty years. It also demonstrates the satisfaction of the Egyptian authorities with the smooth execution of the first contract. Finally, it confirms the technological and operational excellence of the Rafale and its export success.” said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.