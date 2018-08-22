Rafael will supply Spike Generation 5 missiles to the Australian Army The deal is estimated at tens of millions of dollars. To date, Rafael has sold over 30,000 Spike missiles to 30 countries, including India and Latvia Adrian Pilot 10: 3822.08.18 Tags: Rafael missiles Australia Spike Rafael and Australia's VARLEY signed an industrial partnership agreement today to set up joint production lines in Australia to supply Spike missiles and other systems to the Australian army. Read more at Calcalist: Rafael and Avichai Stolero submitted an offer to buy Aeronautics for NIS 430 million India buys 4,500 Spike Raphael missiles for $ 500 million Rafael will supply Latvia with Spike missiles worth about 108 million euros Raphael refused to comment on the deal, but industry sources estimated the deal to be worth tens of millions of dollars. According to Rafael, it will supply Australian ground forces with Advanced Spike LR2 (5 generation) electro-optic missiles, which will be incorporated into a special launcher on Reinmetal's Boxer vehicles, which have been selected to serve the Australian Army as part of a preliminary tender. Ground launch of a spike missile Launch of a spike missile Photo: Rafael Spike missiles intended for Australia will be manufactured by VRA. Australia is the second foreign country to purchase Rafael's new missile, in addition to the IDF, which will employ about 70 local workers, with the potential for hundreds of additional workers to join the supply chain of systems that Rafael offers to Australia, , Defense against torpedoes and more. Rafael Spike 5th generation missile missiles The Spike missiles, which are widely used by the IDF and many armies around the world, are precision guided guided missiles that can be launched from a variety of ground, land, air and naval platforms for ranges of up to 30 kilometers. To date, Rafael has sold over 30,000 Spike missiles to 30 countries. Spike LR2 can be launched up to a range of up to 5.5 km (ground launch), extending the range of about 35% from the previous version of this missile, and up to 10 km in shooting from a combat helicopter (using a wireless communication channel). The missile weighs only 12.7 kg and is suitable for firing from the current spike launchers (land, air and sea). https://www.calcalist.co.il/local/articles/0,7340,L-3744803,00.html