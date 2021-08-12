Rafael to upgrade additional U.S. Army Strykers with new 30mm gun systems The U.S. Army Contracting Command announced that it has awarded Oshkosh Defense, together with its partners Pratt Miller Defense and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a $99 million order to upgrade an additional Stryker Brigade Combat Team with the 30mm Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS). In...

Rafael to upgrade additional U.S. Army Strykers with new 30mm gun systemsThe company, together with its partners Oshkosh Defense and Pratt Miller, received an order worth $99 million to install the Medium Caliber Weapon System on 83 more Stryker vehiclesEyal Boguslavsky | 12/08/2021 Contact authorShare thisPhoto: U.S. ArmyThe U.S. Army Contracting Command announced that it has awarded Oshkosh Defense, together with its partners Pratt Miller Defense and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a $99 million order to upgrade an additional Stryker Brigade Combat Team with the 30mm Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS).In June 2021, the U.S. Army selected Oshkosh Defense and partners Pratt Miller and Rafael to integrate the 30mm MCWS onto the Stryker Double V Hull Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICVVA1). The six-year requirements contract is for the production and fielding of the Oshkosh Defense MCWS for up to six Stryker brigades. The first order covered 91 vehicles valued at $130 million. The latest order is for an additional 83 vehicles.