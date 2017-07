A previous tender failed to advance after potential bidders were unable to match New Delhi’s requested technical specifications. Rafael will offer the 4.3nm-range Spike-ER in combination with a new launcher.

The missile, capable of penetrating 39 inches of armour, can be operated in either direct attack mode or by mid-course navigation based on target coordinates only. These modes enable defeat of long-range hidden targets with pinpoint precision. The relative light weight of the SPIKE missiles and simple stand-alone integration capability of Rafael enable the mounting of SPIKE Missiles on multi-role helicopters, thus maximising the helicopter capabilities.

According to Rafael, the Spike-ER (Extended Range) missile “is a perfect solution for helicopter platforms,” with a range of 30 kilometres and a “dedicated warhead which can neutralise any target.”

The SPIKE Missile family of Precision Weapon Systems has been operational and combat-proven for over two decades. The SPIKE missile is an off-the-shelf 4th generation Precision Guided Missile which includes an electro-optical seeker and a bi-directional Datalink, enabling ultra high accuracy and enhanced lethality. The Family is in use today by 26 armies, navies, air forces and Special Forces around the world, with thousands of SPIKE missiles fired both in training and combat. These advanced products are offered today to the Indian armed forces in different applications.

SPIKE ER Missile includes an advanced electro-optical seeker with a robust target tracker with “Fire & Forget” (F&O) capability, allowing the combat helicopter to “shoot and scoot” or engage multiple targets over a very short time.

Using the SPIKE ER, the pilot can issue multiple firing with almost no time between the engagements or fire, and immediately disengage.

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd. produces the Spike, which was originally designed to destroy tanks.The SPIKE missiles are multi-purpose, multi-platform and have already accumulated a vast track record of target engagements such as enemy tanks, armoured vehicles, soft vehicles, incoming manoeuvring armoured VIEDs (Vehicle Improvised Explosive Devices), static and mobile radars, marine vessels, enemy anti tank / mortar squads and of course structural targets (such as enemy ammunition storage, enemy forward-based headquarters or enemy infrastructure).The SPIKE ER Missile Weapon System is a light Multi-purpose missile system for operation up to 8KM. The light weight of the SPIKE ER round (only 34 kg) enables mounting it on almost any light helicopters (such as the Indian Army’s ALH) as well as on heavier combat helicopters.Laser guided rockets/missiles or second generation wire guided missiles require continuous target acquisition during the whole missile flight, thus exposing the helicopter to ground fire for dozens of seconds in any engagement.The SPIKE ER has also been integrated on several different helicopters internationally, such as the formidable AW-129 (Mangusta), the veteran Cobra (AH1), the rigid Blackhawk (UH60), the proud Puma (SA330), the deadly Tiger and more.The SPIKE ER is being offered today to the Indian army aviation and air force as a new advanced armament suite for the ALH helicopters, transforming HAL’s helicopter to a capable modern Precision tank killer. Due to its extremely high precision.