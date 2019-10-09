What's new

Rafael Induction ceremony in India LOLz

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Rafael Unveils Multi-Missile SPIRafael Unveils MultKE NLOS Launcher for Polish Tank Destroyer Tender Europe & Russia 0
Chanakyaa Whats in a Name > Rafael vs Rafale Indian Defence Forum 6
D The US Asked Nicely, Rafael Dropped Out of Switzerland’s Air Defense Tender Military Forum 1
D Rafael Wins Contract to Supply Foreign Air Force with Litening 5, RecceLite Systems Military Forum 0
D Rafael unveils long-range ROCKS air-to-surface missile Military Forum 0
D Rafael to Provide Litening 5, RecceLite Electro-Optical Pods to Mystery Customer Military Forum 0
D Rafael Subsidiary, with Orbiter Drone, in Running for Australian Army Contract Military Forum 0
D RAFAEL's BNET SDR - A New Level of Tactical Communications Air Warfare 1
D After Successful Twin trials of Spike ATGM, Rafael takes a dig at DRDO’s ATGM program Indian Defence Forum 10
A Ex-Indian SC judge Markandey Katju slams Modi govt over Rafael jet Strategic & Foreign Affairs 8

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top