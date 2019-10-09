Shahzaz ud din
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 12, 2017
- 7,041
- 12
- Country
-
- Location
-
Rafael Induction ceremony in India LOLz.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|D
|Rafael Unveils Multi-Missile SPIRafael Unveils MultKE NLOS Launcher for Polish Tank Destroyer Tender
|Europe & Russia
|0
|Whats in a Name > Rafael vs Rafale
|Indian Defence Forum
|6
|D
|The US Asked Nicely, Rafael Dropped Out of Switzerland’s Air Defense Tender
|Military Forum
|1
|D
|Rafael Wins Contract to Supply Foreign Air Force with Litening 5, RecceLite Systems
|Military Forum
|0
|D
|Rafael unveils long-range ROCKS air-to-surface missile
|Military Forum
|0
|D
|Rafael to Provide Litening 5, RecceLite Electro-Optical Pods to Mystery Customer
|Military Forum
|0
|D
|Rafael Subsidiary, with Orbiter Drone, in Running for Australian Army Contract
|Military Forum
|0
|D
|RAFAEL's BNET SDR - A New Level of Tactical Communications
|Air Warfare
|1
|D
|After Successful Twin trials of Spike ATGM, Rafael takes a dig at DRDO’s ATGM program
|Indian Defence Forum
|10
|A
|Ex-Indian SC judge Markandey Katju slams Modi govt over Rafael jet
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|8