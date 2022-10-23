Home/Air/Rafael, Hensoldt to Turn German Eurofighters Into Electronic Attack Platforms
OCTOBER 21, 2022
Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd. and Hensoldt have signed an exclusive teaming agreement to provide the German Air Force with electronic warfare capabilities in Tel Aviv.
The collaboration will combine Rafael’s Sky Shield airborne electronic warfare pod with Hensoldt’s latest airborne electronic attack technology “Kalætron Attack.”
Once developed, the German Air Force will utilize the pod to adapt its Eurofighter Typhoon into an electronic attack platform.
The electronic warfare/electronic attack technology is compatible with the aircraft’s combat-proven Litening and Reccelite Electro-Optic pods to simplify integration and save invaluable resources for the program, according to Hensoldt.
The electronic warfare capability is scheduled for delivery by 2028.
“Our new partnership with Hensoldt is a significant milestone in expanding Rafael’s strategic investments in Germany,” Rafael President and CEO Yoav Har-Even said.
“This collaboration is a direct result of Rafael’s strategy to apply localization and ensure local sovereignty. Hensoldt and Rafael share a common vision, unique knowledge, and an organizational culture of excellence.”
“Under the leadership of Hensoldt, these will come together synergistically to provide the Luftwaffe with top-notch EW/EA capabilities, necessary to address current and future threats and challenges.”
Sky Shield and Kalætron AttackRafael’s Sky Shield escort jammer is a military off-the-shelf capability that can be integrated into fast jet platforms.
It uses active electronically scanned array jamming pod technology to cover existing and future high-frequency ranges while providing highly-effective radiation power.
Launched in 2021, Hensoldt’s Kalætron Attack can be set in active configuration to jam radar threats with a wide frequency band or in passive mode as a reconnaissance sensor.
It uses a fully-digitized broadband sensor and effector, a polarizable electronic jammer, and components constructed using artificial intelligence and metallic 3D printing.
