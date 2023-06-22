What's new

Rafael, Diehl Defence, and HENSOLDT announce Teaming Agreement for SPICE 250 ER System

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,670
-9
1,649
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

Rafael, Diehl Defence, and HENSOLDT announce Teaming Agreement for SPICE 250 ER System​



Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Diehl Defence, and HENSOLDT Sensors have announced a teaming agreement focused on the modular SPICE 250 ER (Extended Range) system. The agreement has been signed by the three parties during a ceremony, held on the Diehl Defence stand at this year’s Paris Air Show in Le Bourget.
Photo: Rafael.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Diehl Defence, and HENSOLDT Sensors have announced a teaming agreement focused on the modular SPICE 250 ER (Extended Range) system. The agreement has been signed by the three parties during a ceremony, held on the Diehl Defence stand at this year’s Paris Air Show in Le Bourget.


Building upon previous successful collaborations, this partnership aims to provide cutting-edge solutions for the German Luftwaffe, featuring unique capabilities and enhancements in specific for the Eurofighter EK and overall LuWES program. The Eurofighter EK program, currently under development, is intended to replace the Tornado Eloka electronic warfare (EW) platforms currently in operation with the German Luftwaffe. Offering the SPICE 250 ER solution, Diehl Defence is getting one step closer to becoming the German Luftwaffe’s prime contractor for airborne ammunition.
This collaboration follows prior agreements between Rafael and Diehl Defence on the SPICE Family of munitions. Additionally, Rafael’s agreement with HENSOLDT in the Elecronic Warfare domain, including the highly regarded Sky Shield/Kalaetron Wideband Electronic Attack and Escort Jamming Pod, further strengthens the expertise and synergy between the parties. The three parties together cover all necessary expertise to answer current and future demands in regard to stand-off and EW capabilities.


Rafael’s SPICE 250 ER system, derived from the combat-proven SPICE Family of highly automated Human-in-the-loop air-to-surface systems, serves as the foundation for this collaboration. The SPICE 250 ER employs a turbojet engine, enabling it to operate at extended stand-off ranges. Therefore, managing to cope with for example today’s long-range Air Defense threats.
With its modularity Spice 250 ER allows for carrying enhanced payloads by replacing the traditional warhead. It now provides Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) capabilities. Furthermore, the SPICE 250 ER incorporates standardized electrical and physical interfaces found across the SPICE Family, optimizing platform integration and reducing the life cycle cost.
By joining forces, Rafael, Diehl Defence, and HENSOLDT aim to deliver an advanced solution that meets the evolving needs of modern warfare. The collaborative effort ensures the German Luftwaffe benefits from the combined expertise and state-of-the-art technology contributed by each partner.
defence-industry.eu

Rafael, Diehl Defence, and HENSOLDT announce Teaming Agreement for SPICE 250 ER System

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Diehl Defence, and HENSOLDT Sensors have announced a teaming agreement focused on the modular SPICE 250 ER (Extended Range) system.
defence-industry.eu defence-industry.eu
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Diehl Defence bolsters range with addition of Spice 250 ER weapon
Replies
0
Views
967
dani191
D
D
Diehl & Rafael to Cooperate on SPICE Missiles
Replies
1
Views
876
Chat SAMOSA
C
D
Rafael, Hensoldt to Turn German Eurofighters Into Electronic Attack Platforms
Replies
0
Views
855
dani191
D
D
https://breakingdefense.com/2023/06/rafael-announces-new-6th-gen-air-to-air-missile-sky-spear/
Replies
0
Views
123
dani191
D
D
Lockheed Martin Teams Up with Rafael to Develop SPICE 250 Weapon Systems
Replies
1
Views
793
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom