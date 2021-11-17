Rafael aims to push Spike NLOS missile range to 27nm

What's new

D

By Garrett Reim19 October 2021

Spike NLOS launching from AH-64 c Lockheed Martin

Rafael is working to increase the range of its helicopter-launched Spike Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) missile to 27nm (50km), an increase of about 10nm over the air-to-ground weapon’s current capability.
