Rafael aims to push Spike NLOS missile range to 27nm

By Garrett Reim 19 October 2021Rafael is working to increase the range of its helicopter-launched Spike Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) missile to 27nm (50km), an increase of about 10nm over the air-to-ground weapon’s current capability.