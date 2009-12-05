What's new

RAF Reveals New 'Union Jack' Typhoon

An RAF Typhoon painted in a full Union Flag colour scheme has been unveiled at RAF Coningsby. A large proportion of the aircraft's surfaces, both top and bottom, are taken up by the scheme. The aircraft will be used at air shows both at home and overseas in the 2021 and 2022 display seasons.

www.forces.net

Union Flag Typhoon Unveiled At RAF Coningsby

The aircraft, complete with Union Flag paintwork, will be used at air shows in the UK and overseas throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
www.forces.net www.forces.net
 
Thanks - it looks beautiful - to think this was essentially an all british effort that was seeded from the EAP programme until we were forced to make it an european project(sigh)

On this note - the Pakistani flag on JF17 S/N #111 looks better done because it is done all over versus the above and the flag is easier to paint an aircraft with.
 
Copying beautiful Pakistani Green Thunder


An RAF Typhoon painted in a full Union Flag colour scheme has been unveiled at RAF Coningsby. A large proportion of the aircraft's surfaces, both top and bottom, are taken up by the scheme. The aircraft will be used at air shows both at home and overseas in the 2021 and 2022 display seasons.

www.forces.net

Union Flag Typhoon Unveiled At RAF Coningsby

The aircraft, complete with Union Flag paintwork, will be used at air shows in the UK and overseas throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
www.forces.net www.forces.net
