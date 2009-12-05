RAF Reveals New 'Union Jack' Typhoon

Windjammer
An RAF Typhoon painted in a full Union Flag colour scheme has been unveiled at RAF Coningsby. A large proportion of the aircraft's surfaces, both top and bottom, are taken up by the scheme. The aircraft will be used at air shows both at home and overseas in the 2021 and 2022 display seasons.
Union Flag Typhoon Unveiled At RAF Coningsby
