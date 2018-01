RAF Dambusters squadron loses its red, white and blue logo to stay stealthy in new £150m fighter jets

617 Squadron was formed on March 23, 1943 for the Dambusters mission

The famous squadron is being reborn with the state of the art F-35 stealth fighter

But the planes will not have the iconic red, white, blue and yellow roundels

Instead they will be replaced with a 'grey doughnut' roundel for lack of visibility

e-mail



RELATED ARTICLES

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

How the original Dambusters successfully managed to breach the Mohne and Eder dams, but failed to destroy the Sorpe and Schwelme