Radisson Hotel Group Announces Pakistan's First Internationally Serviced Apartments

Mar 5, 2017
Radisson Hotel Group Announces Pakistan's First Internationally Serviced Apartments
Posted 4 hours ago by Haroon Hayder

Radisson Hotel Group, the world’s leading hotel group with over 1100 hotels around the world, has announced to open Radisson Blu-serviced apartments in Islamabad.
The apartments will be inaugurated in Q2 2023 and will be Pakistan’s first internationally branded serviced apartments.

According to details, there will a total of 224 luxurious apartments and guests will be accorded with leisure facilities such as spa and fitness centers, sports courts, and swimming pools. The apartment complex will also feature a retail mall.
Vice President Radisson Hotel Group Development Middle East, Greece, Cyprus, and Pakistan, Elie Milky, has said:


We are delighted to expand our footprint within Pakistan with the introduction of our flagship upper upscale brand, Radisson Blu, in the nation’s capital.
Director Falaknaz Group, Shakeel Ilyas, has said
We are proud to be partnering with Radisson Hotel Group, one of the leading players in the hospitality industry.
Radisson Hotel Group had debuted in Pakistan with the announcement of the Radisson Hotel Lahore City Mall in June 2019.

Radisson Group is aiming to build 10 hotels consisting of more than 2000 rooms in Pakistan by the end of 2025.

Apr 5, 2017
Radisson Blue seldom had me complaining and that is an achievement. Kudos to their dedicated staff
 
