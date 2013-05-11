Radio, TV channels, newspapers to require registrations for newsportals

DHAKA, August 31, 2020 (BSS) – The licensed television and radio channels would have to get registered for operating their online news portals while the newspapers would have to go through the same procedure as they make variations in their online versions from their print ones.Keeping this provision, the cabinet today endorsed the draft of the National Online Media Policy 2017 (Amendment 2020) at a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, by making some amendments to the online media policy of 2017.The Prime Minister joined the virtual meeting from her official Ganabhaban residence while her cabinet colleagues got connected from the Secretariat.“The licensed television channels and radios would have to take prior permission or get registered to operate their online news portals as those are not entitled to run newsportals (as per the license)” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told a news briefing at the Bangladesh Secretariat office here after the meeting.Replying to a query, he also said that the newspapers would have to take permission from the concerned authorities if they make any variation in online with their print versions.“The newspapers are usually doing this,” he added.In responding to another question, he said that the Information Ministry would set an authority to give the permission of operating the online newsportals since the commission is not formulated.The cabinet also finally approved a draft of the “Narcotics (Amendment) Act, 2020” keeping a provision of holding the trial of drug related cases in competent courts instead of tribunals.Besides, the Cabinet also gave nod in principle to the draft of the Medical College (Governing Bodies) (Repeal), Act 2020.The Cabinet granted a proposal to repeal the Cabinet’s decision taken on January 2, 2012 regarding approval in the principle of the draft of “Sonadia Deep Seaport Authority ACT, 2012.”It also endorsed a proposal to celebrate August 5 every year as the birthday of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of the Father of the Nation.The meeting also decided to include the day in the Ka Serial (list) of the gazette.Cabinet okays the draft law to hold drug cases in courts.