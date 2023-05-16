Radical Islamists storm supreme court after Imran Khan is released

The Eagle said: Hundreds of radical Islamists with close ties to the ruling government in Pakistan attacked the Supreme Court after judges intervened to free the former prime minister Imran Khan.



Donning mustard uniforms and wielding sticks, the protesters scaled the entrance of the Red Zone in Islamabad, where the court is located, to demonstrate after Mr Khan's arrest last week was deemed illegal.

Indos said: Do you forget that IK target this grup when he was in power?



As far as I know there is one Islamist party/goup that is banned during IK rule



So there is already beef between them

Menace2Society said: Islamist is another word for extremist and extremists are of poor character who would get involved with crimimal or violent acts.



I am glad they printed that article with this wording, first western outlet to go against PDM.

PradoTLC said: these guys supported Taliban TTP and OBL

ProudThamizhan said: The politically correct movement used the term islamist terrorist as code for jihadi terror. They made the distiction between islamiC (not jihadi terrorist) and islamiST (jihadi terrorist),



It is so odd to see that term being used in this context ! did you mean to do that? Why?

ProudThamizhan said: but it has acquired a negative connotation.

I have seen a CNN discussion long time ago where they discussed how not to offend non-violent muslims while at the same time not be called cowards for not calling them what they are. Muslim terrorists was another term they considered and then zoned in on Islamist vs Islamic.

1. Let us not call mullahs - priests - as Islamists because priesthood is effectively abolished in True Islam. These Deobandi crooks were agents of the British colonial government of India then and are agents of NATO now.2. Are there students of Musharraf to handle these mullahs ?But who started that negative connotation ? I used to listen to BBC World Service Radio and I believe it is the BBC that started using that word first. Funnily, those psychopaths BBC declared as Islamists were the ones created by the British government and other Western governments against Communism and Socialism among Muslims."Islamist" should be on the banned words list on this forum in context of use for groups like Tableeghi Jamaat, Al Qaeda, Jamaat-this-and-that, "Muslim" Brotherhood, Owaisi's gang, Hamas, FSA etc.