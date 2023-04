Maula Jatt said: many Muslims consider people who go to dargahs as heretic- grave worshipers

just saying Click to expand...

What’s your point? That it’s okay for the pagans to placed their statue anywhere they like and then demand custody of the property? I know it’s hard because you’re semi stupid due to all the ethno-hate, but try to think of the long term impact of these moves and how it will impact that Muslim community.