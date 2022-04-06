What's new

Radical Hindus freely host another terror rally, call for Hindus to take up arms against Muslims in Delhi

Vile Hindu Pujari, Yati Narsinghanand who has made numerous speeches inciting radical Hindus, was at another event a couple of days ago publicly calling for attacks on Muslims.

In his latest speech, he refers to Muslims as Babar's children and talks about future Hindu-Muslim conflict:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510865855843688449

Other radical Pujaris attending the event talked about cutting the throats of Muslims:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510608386911797260

Hindu journalist, anchor and editor in chief of a news broadcasting company was a speaker at the event:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510572437993590785

Muslim journalists risking their lives to attend the event and report on the terrorists were assaulted by Hindus present:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510543997625794563
 
Novus ordu seclorum said:
Yesterday Superstar20 was saying Islam needs reformation and reinterpretation. But, Islam does not call for the murder of non Muslims. ISIS leader was rejected by society and had to hide.
Click to expand...
Its amazing bro. Nasty H's like him are obsessed with Islam and seethe about it 24/7 but when it comes to asking for some proof behind his beliefs about Islam/Muslims, he could only post a fake verse from the Quran. Genuinely deranged illiterates. More educated Hindus should start stepping up and taking leadership and responsibility or radical pujaris like the ones at this event will use fools like Superstar20 to do terrible things.
 
Give it a rest, you have been on all day posting random clips of these worthless rodents being themselves.
 
Hphobe said:
Its amazing bro. Nasty H's like him are obsessed with Islam and seethe about it 24/7 but when it comes to asking for some proof behind his beliefs about Islam/Muslims, he could only post a fake verse from the Quran. Genuinely deranged illiterates. More educated Hindus should start stepping up and taking leadership and responsibility or radical pujaris like the ones at this event will use fools like Superstar20 to do terrible things.
Click to expand...
Hindus have a self hate because of the corrupted caste system which placed people under the Brahman. Hindustani Kshatriya Ram was a monotheist, same as a Muslim. And he was from the ruling caste which was not under a Brahman (original Vedic order).
 
Last edited:
Hphobe said:
Its amazing bro. Nasty H's like him are obsessed with Islam and seethe about it 24/7 but when it comes to asking for some proof behind his beliefs about Islam/Muslims, he could only post a fake verse from the Quran. Genuinely deranged illiterates. More educated Hindus should start stepping up and taking leadership and responsibility or radical pujaris like the ones at this event will use fools like Superstar20 to do terrible things.
Click to expand...
The Hindus in the video you posted ARE the educated ones, Hindutvas are some of the most "educated" people one can meet and these scum are everywhere, id say 90% of Indian Hindus if not more subscribe to Hindu extremist beliefs. Has nothing to do with illiteracy, they are subhuman and fanatical by nature.
 

