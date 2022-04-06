Radical Hindus freely host another terror rally, call for Hindus to take up arms against Muslims in Delhi

Vile Hindu Pujari, Yati Narsinghanand who has made numerous speeches inciting radical Hindus, was at another event a couple of days ago publicly calling for attacks on Muslims.
In his latest speech, he refers to Muslims as Babar's children and talks about future Hindu-Muslim conflict:
Other radical Pujaris attending the event talked about cutting the throats of Muslims:
Hindu journalist, anchor and editor in chief of a news broadcasting company was a speaker at the event:
Muslim journalists risking their lives to attend the event and report on the terrorists were assaulted by Hindus present:
