What's new

Radical Hindus are now using the Kerala Story to molest women: Hindu in Pune sexually assaults 14 y/o neighbour while taking her to see Kerala Story

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
454
-2
438
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

14-year-old sexually molested by neighbour​

In yet another case of molestation, a 14-yearold girl was sexually abused by her neighbour on the pretext of taking her to watch ‘The Kerala Story’​

  • By PuneMirror Bureau
  • Archana More
  • Mon, 29 May 2023
  • 01:08 am
PICTURE FOR ILLUSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY

PICTURE FOR ILLUSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY


In yet another case of molestation, a 14-yearold girl was sexually abused by her neighbour on the pretext of taking her to watch ‘The Kerala Story’.
The Yerwada police have booked the accused, Sunny Gupta (29), on complaint of the victim’s mother.
The victim girl and the accused were neighbours and he used to frequently visit her house. According to the victim’s mother, on May 17 around 3.30 pm, the accused visited their house. He made a plan to watch the movie together. However, instead of going to the theatre, the accused took her to his home, where he made lewd comments and offered her Rs 500 by asking for sexual favours. Scared, the victim tried to escape but the accused held her hand. Somehow she managed to escape and narrated the incident to her mother.
The police have lodged the FIR under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
Police sub-inspector Surekha Gatade said, “We have booked the man after the mother of the victim filed a complaint against him. He resides in the same area, but he is absconded since the incident was reported to us.”

punemirror.com

14-year-old sexually molested by neighbour

In yet another case of molestation, a 14-yearold girl was sexually abused by her neighbour on the pretext of taking her to watch ‘The Kerala Story’
punemirror.com punemirror.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

hatehs
Uttar Pradesh: Hindu mob attacks Dalit wedding, assault guests and molests women for the usage of horses during wedding procession
Replies
0
Views
209
hatehs
hatehs
Mujahid Memon
Every 15 Minutes, A Child Is Sexually Abused In India
2
Replies
22
Views
948
Libexer
L
GamoAccu
Indian man accused of drugging, filming his sexual assaults of Korean women
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
Novus ordu seclorum
N
GamoAccu
Safety pin: A tiny tool Indian women use to fight sexual harassment
Replies
8
Views
402
Libexer
L
M
An Inspiring Story Of Struggle In Women's Day
Replies
0
Views
216
Mad Scientist 2.0
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom