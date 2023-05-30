Radical Hindus are now using the Kerala Story to molest women: Hindu in Pune sexually assaults 14 y/o neighbour while taking her to see Kerala Story

14-year-old sexually molested by neighbour​

In yet another case of molestation, a 14-yearold girl was sexually abused by her neighbour on the pretext of taking her to watch ‘The Kerala Story’​

By PuneMirror Bureau

Archana More

Mon, 29 May 2023

01:08 am

PICTURE FOR ILLUSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLYIn yet another case of molestation, a 14-yearold girl was sexually abused by her neighbour on the pretext of taking her to watch ‘The Kerala Story’.The Yerwada police have booked the accused, Sunny Gupta (29), on complaint of the victim’s mother.The victim girl and the accused were neighbours and he used to frequently visit her house. According to the victim’s mother, on May 17 around 3.30 pm, the accused visited their house. He made a plan to watch the movie together. However, instead of going to the theatre, the accused took her to his home, where he made lewd comments and offered her Rs 500 by asking for sexual favours. Scared, the victim tried to escape but the accused held her hand. Somehow she managed to escape and narrated the incident to her mother.The police have lodged the FIR under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).Police sub-inspector Surekha Gatade said, “We have booked the man after the mother of the victim filed a complaint against him. He resides in the same area, but he is absconded since the incident was reported to us.”