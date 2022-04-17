What's new

Radical Hindus are now claiming Australia is part of Akhand Bharat!

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
Pakistan
United States
This is the kind of BS that the extremist right wing Australians have been claiming the Indians want to do. :disagree:
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Pakistan
United States
I know people joke around but I am actually fascinated with this idea and have researched how the lesser radical one see this
their are issues with their way of thinking and they need to address it to make it a good idea

If they are serious about it and genuinelly believe in it A- economic powerhouse B- end the anti- majority religion rhetoric that is becoming common in their circles - Muslim, Cristian, sikh ,
all are becoming target to a varying degree
C- increase soft power of Indian way of life
 
J

jamal18

May 15, 2008
Pakistan
United Kingdom
Australia should have been the natural expansion for asian people. A vast land with great potential. However Britain 'discovered' it and said only white people can come to live there.

So somebody from Italy or the UK can live there, but not someone from Indonesia or China....
 

