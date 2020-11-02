Radical Hindu leader insults Christianity over women’s right to inherit

This Gobinda Chandra Pramanik is a VHP/RSS representative in Bangladesh. For a long time he engaged in conspiracy to undermine Bangladesh at the behest of those notorious Indian Hindutva organizations. There was another viral video where he was seen taking oath with others to make Bangladesh as a part of 'Akhand Bharat'. He regularly disparage Islam and Christianity. Just because he belongs to a minority community should not be sufficient to treat him with kids gloves. Few days ago, a Muslim preacher in Bangladesh was arrested for preaching hatred. Then why this traitor and hate preacher Gobinda Chandra Pramanik should not be given the same treatment?

by Sumon Corraya

Dhaka (AsiaNews) – A Bangladesh Hindu leader has launched surreal accusations in a video that has gone viral, sowing confusion and raising concern among Christians.

Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, a lawyer and secretary general of Bangladesh Jatiyo Hindu Mohajote, spoke out against an alleged anti-Hindu plot, accusing Christians of stealing the Vatican from Hindus.

The Hindu leader "hurts the feelings of Christians," Rozario said. "He behaves like a fool. We strongly condemn this speech."

For the Christian leader, Pramanik should apologise, noting that "This kind of hate speech is a barrier to religious harmony in the country."

For the head of Bangladesh Jatiyo Hindu Mohajote, this is not the first anti-Christian statement. Last month he accused Banchte Shekha (Learn to survive), an advocacy group, of anti-Hindu propaganda.

Headed by Angela Gomes, the advocacy group backs changes to the existing Hindu family law so that women can have the right to inherit.